How a Rare Species of Pink Slugs Managed to Survive The Australia Bushfires

The Australian wildfires have wreaked havoc in the region with over a billion animals dying in the flames.

Many species were believed to have been wiped out completely in the raging fires, with one of them being the Mount Kaputar slug.

The fluorescent pink slugs are special as they are found only in Mount Kaputar National Park in the Australian state of New South Wales, which is one of the most widely affected states.

Contrary to belief, however, the slugs survived. CNN reported that after a recent spell of rainfall, the New South Wales National Parks and Wildlife Service rangers found nearly 60 Mount Kaputar slugs alive and well, according to the organization's Facebook page.

The caption read: “…They may not be as cute as koalas or wallabies, but this species also plays an important role in its ecosystem.”

Although the slugs managed to escape wipe out, their habitat suffered considerable damage. According to a report in The Guardian, the fire burnt through the park for six weeks from October to December 2019, affecting over 18,000 hectares of land.

Frank Kohler, senior research scientist in malacology at the Australian Museum, told CNN that some of the mollusks had managed to survive by retreating “into rock crevices”.

But nearly 90 per cent of the slug population, which also hibernates in bark and trees, would have been killed in the fire, he added.

The slug depends upon fungi, moss and mould; much of which would have been burnt by the fire, but Kohler said he is positive of the species recovering quickly, reported CNN.

