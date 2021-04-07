Australian Cafe Writes 'Annoying Asians' on Food Bill, Forced to Apologise after Racial Note Goes Viral

Cafés and eateries try to give a personal touch to customer experience with a customary message or a name signed cups in a bid to make an impression. Sometimes, it’s part of their strategy to have a recall value in the customer’s mind. Off late, it has become quite a thing. However, an Australian café’s ‘message’ did not go down well with many people and it was forced to apologize after a picture of its food bill went viral on the internet.

The photo of the bill that read “two annoying Asians" was shared by Snapchat account Shay Hayston, owner of several food joints in Brisbane. And while he thought it was funny, many users called him out for being racial and termed it appalling. A customer named Alec Madara decided to take this incident further and messaged him calling out the racial note. However, Shay rubbed off the concerns and said this was just a ‘joke’.

Alec was in no mood to let go of the incident without any action and shared the screenshot of his conversation with Shay on social media platforms. In his messages in the conversation, Shay was adamant that the message on the bill was a joke and there was no need to make an issue out of it. However, after the screenshots of the conversation appeared on the internet, many joined in to condemn the racial behaviour and the café owner was forced to issue an apology for the staff’s behaviour.

Speaking about the incident to NY Post , Alec -the whistleblower in the case -said, “Was the intention to be racist? I couldn’t say, that’s not for me to decide, society can have their viewpoints and talk about it, I just know it didn’t sit with me well.”

According to a report, as of now the social media pages of the café named Froth in Brunswick are closed for the general public.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here