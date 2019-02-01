Australian Captain Tim Paine Finally Wins a Toss and Cricket Fans are Flipping Over it



Yesterday, Tim Paine said that maybe he should try tossing with his left hand because he'd had no luck with the right. He just won the toss flipping with his left hand. BECAUSE SCIENCE. #AUSvSL

TIM PAINE's left-handed change-up has worked. Australia win the toss and Australia to bat first in Canberra @telegraph_sport



Tim Paine finally wins a toss after flipping left handed. But in the end, it didn't count for anything because Sri Lanka would've bowled first anyway. #AUSvSL

Tim paine won the toss ! pic.twitter.com/BtBroZXwRH



Tim Paine finally wins a toss after flipping the coin from left hand.



And Australian supporters can't keep calm.#AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/z9WjhDeWdr



Tim Paine won the toss?? Stunning turn of events!



Holy crap Tim Paine actually won a toss #AUSvSL

Tim Paine's unlucky run with the coin toss has finally come to an end and no one can really believe it.After having lost seven out of eight coin tosses since becoming Australia's Test captain, Paine shocked the cricket fans by winning the toss on Friday before taking on Sri Lanka in the second Test in Canberra.This was Paine's second toss win, the previous one coming in Perth against India when the Aussie skipper decided to bat first and Virat Kohli-led side lost the only match in the four-Test contest.Did Paine get 'lucky' with the toss win? Apparently not.In a hilarious attempt to change his poor luck, the Australian captain devised a new technique to change the results. Paine switched his hands and flipped the coin using his left hand and actually won it!Did it matter? Nope.Paine chose to bat first before being informed that Sri Lanka's captain Dinesh Chandimal was planning on to bowl first anyway.However, Paine winning the toss was big news to fans, who were eagerly waiting for his curse to get lifted.The Aussie team was ecstatic.Meanwhile, the decision to bat first proved successful for Paine as the hosts have accumulated 358 runs for the loss of four wickets on Day 1, at the time of writing this. Opener Joe Burns is unbeaten at 160, while Travis Head smashed 161 (204) before getting dismissed lbw by Vishwa Fernando.