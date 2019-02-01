English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Australian Captain Tim Paine Finally Wins a Toss and Cricket Fans are Flipping Over it
After having lost seven out of eight coin tosses since becoming Australia's Test captain, Paine shocked the cricket fans by winning the toss on Friday before taking on Sri Lanka in the second Test in Canberra.
File image of Tim Paine. (Getty)
Tim Paine's unlucky run with the coin toss has finally come to an end and no one can really believe it.
After having lost seven out of eight coin tosses since becoming Australia's Test captain, Paine shocked the cricket fans by winning the toss on Friday before taking on Sri Lanka in the second Test in Canberra.
This was Paine's second toss win, the previous one coming in Perth against India when the Aussie skipper decided to bat first and Virat Kohli-led side lost the only match in the four-Test contest.
Did Paine get 'lucky' with the toss win? Apparently not.
In a hilarious attempt to change his poor luck, the Australian captain devised a new technique to change the results. Paine switched his hands and flipped the coin using his left hand and actually won it!
Did it matter? Nope.
Paine chose to bat first before being informed that Sri Lanka's captain Dinesh Chandimal was planning on to bowl first anyway.
However, Paine winning the toss was big news to fans, who were eagerly waiting for his curse to get lifted.
The Aussie team was ecstatic.
Meanwhile, the decision to bat first proved successful for Paine as the hosts have accumulated 358 runs for the loss of four wickets on Day 1, at the time of writing this. Opener Joe Burns is unbeaten at 160, while Travis Head smashed 161 (204) before getting dismissed lbw by Vishwa Fernando.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
After having lost seven out of eight coin tosses since becoming Australia's Test captain, Paine shocked the cricket fans by winning the toss on Friday before taking on Sri Lanka in the second Test in Canberra.
This was Paine's second toss win, the previous one coming in Perth against India when the Aussie skipper decided to bat first and Virat Kohli-led side lost the only match in the four-Test contest.
Did Paine get 'lucky' with the toss win? Apparently not.
In a hilarious attempt to change his poor luck, the Australian captain devised a new technique to change the results. Paine switched his hands and flipped the coin using his left hand and actually won it!
Did it matter? Nope.
Paine chose to bat first before being informed that Sri Lanka's captain Dinesh Chandimal was planning on to bowl first anyway.
However, Paine winning the toss was big news to fans, who were eagerly waiting for his curse to get lifted.
Yesterday, Tim Paine said that maybe he should try tossing with his left hand because he'd had no luck with the right. He just won the toss flipping with his left hand. BECAUSE SCIENCE. #AUSvSL
— Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) January 31, 2019
TIM PAINE's left-handed change-up has worked. Australia win the toss and Australia to bat first in Canberra @telegraph_sport
— Ben Horne (@BenHorne8) January 31, 2019
Tim Paine finally wins a toss after flipping left handed. But in the end, it didn't count for anything because Sri Lanka would've bowled first anyway. #AUSvSL
— Adam White (@White_Adam) January 31, 2019
Tim paine won the toss ! pic.twitter.com/BtBroZXwRH
— Āšhřāf motala ! (@ashraf49q) February 1, 2019
Tim Paine actually won a toss #ausvsl pic.twitter.com/pvDJG4KNfn
— Matt (@Mattys123) January 31, 2019
Tim Paine finally wins a toss after flipping the coin from left hand.
And Australian supporters can't keep calm.#AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/z9WjhDeWdr
— Principle Patel (@PatelSiddhant_) February 1, 2019
#TimPaine after winning the toss. #AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/GUzE4obhqN
— mafia panda (@IgnoredByThee) February 1, 2019
Tim Paine won the toss?? Stunning turn of events!
— TAJ PABARI (@tajpmahal) January 31, 2019
Holy crap Tim Paine actually won a toss #AUSvSL
— Tom Hockman (@Tom_Hockman) January 31, 2019
The Aussie team was ecstatic.
.@petersiddle403's reaction to Tim Paine winning the coin toss 😂 #AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/uXWwEIgNIJ
— #7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 31, 2019
Meanwhile, the decision to bat first proved successful for Paine as the hosts have accumulated 358 runs for the loss of four wickets on Day 1, at the time of writing this. Opener Joe Burns is unbeaten at 160, while Travis Head smashed 161 (204) before getting dismissed lbw by Vishwa Fernando.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Monday 21 January , 2019
News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
-
Thursday 31 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: President Ram Nath Kovind’s Address Ahead of Budget Session
-
Thursday 31 January , 2019
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Monday 21 January , 2019 News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
Thursday 31 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: President Ram Nath Kovind’s Address Ahead of Budget Session
Thursday 31 January , 2019 PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
Live TV
Recommended For You
- All the PM's Men: UDAY, AYUSH, BHIM & Other Names Show the Modi Govt Loves Acronyms
- Dabboo Ratnani Reveals How He Maintains the Exclusivity of His Celebrity Calendars
- Manikarnika Co-director Krish: I'm Curious to Know Who'll Work With Kangana After This
- I Stand By Decision to Revoke Rajkumar Hirani's Name from 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha...': Rajkummar Rao
- 'Palat, Simran!' Oh My God She Has AirPods in, She Can't Hear This Meme
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results