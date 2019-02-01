LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Australian Captain Tim Paine Finally Wins a Toss and Cricket Fans are Flipping Over it

After having lost seven out of eight coin tosses since becoming Australia's Test captain, Paine shocked the cricket fans by winning the toss on Friday before taking on Sri Lanka in the second Test in Canberra.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2019, 12:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Australian Captain Tim Paine Finally Wins a Toss and Cricket Fans are Flipping Over it
File image of Tim Paine. (Getty)
Tim Paine's unlucky run with the coin toss has finally come to an end and no one can really believe it.

After having lost seven out of eight coin tosses since becoming Australia's Test captain, Paine shocked the cricket fans by winning the toss on Friday before taking on Sri Lanka in the second Test in Canberra.

This was Paine's second toss win, the previous one coming in Perth against India when the Aussie skipper decided to bat first and Virat Kohli-led side lost the only match in the four-Test contest.

Did Paine get 'lucky' with the toss win? Apparently not.

In a hilarious attempt to change his poor luck, the Australian captain devised a new technique to change the results. Paine switched his hands and flipped the coin using his left hand and actually won it!

Did it matter? Nope.

Paine chose to bat first before being informed that Sri Lanka's captain Dinesh Chandimal was planning on to bowl first anyway.

However, Paine winning the toss was big news to fans, who were eagerly waiting for his curse to get lifted.

























The Aussie team was ecstatic.





Meanwhile, the decision to bat first proved successful for Paine as the hosts have accumulated 358 runs for the loss of four wickets on Day 1, at the time of writing this. Opener Joe Burns is unbeaten at 160, while Travis Head smashed 161 (204) before getting dismissed lbw by Vishwa Fernando.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram