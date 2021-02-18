Australian Couple Face Internet's Ire for Attacking Snake Stuck on Windscreen with Car Wipers

An Australian couple is being slammed for using their car’s wiper on a snake as it was slithering on their windscreen while they were driving. The video of the incident has left netizens furious with many questioning the need to hurt the reptile since it was outside the vehicle. Some even went on to call the couple inhuman and cruel. In the now-viral clip, one can see how violently the snake is attacked outside the car with the wipers while the couple can be heard giggling and screaming.

According to a report in The Daily Mail, the duo named Melissa Hudson and Rodney Griggs were driving through Bruce Highway to Alligator Creek in north Queensland when the incident occurred. The exasperating part of the clip was when the couple couldn’t stop laughing even when they saw the snake being actually hit by the wipers. During the video one can also hear the lady tell her partner to concentrate on the road and keep driving.

The video which has been shared on various social media portals is facing flak from everywhere. A person who shared the video on YouTube captioned it as, ‘Couple use windscreen wipers to fend off three-metre carpet python’. The clip with over 19 thousand views saw a person comment, “How foolish! They could have stopped the car and saved the snake instead of getting it crushed under the tyre!”.

However, there were others who favoured the couple’s actions, with one person commenting that he too would have reacted in the same way if he found himself in a similar situation.

The report added that eventually, the snake became limp because of the constant attack on it before the couple finally pulled over their car and a traffic control helped in the snake's rescue.

Putting her stance forward, Melissa Hudson told the portal that she found people’s hate towards her and her partner quite amusing. Elaborating upon the incident she said things would have turned out to be quite horrible if the snake would have been in the footwell or inside the car. She also lauded the traffic police personnel who helped rescue the snake. Melissa added that the official was brave and kind enough to help them in such a situation.

She said, “He stopped traffic that was going to come in the other direction so the snake could get to the other side of the road and hopefully live happily ever after up there”