Australian Couple Grows Human-Sized Cabbage After 9 Months of Hard Work, Eats Coleslaw for Two Weeks
Rosemary Norwood and her husband set out with growing the giant cabbage in April last year.
An Australian couple has given ambitious kitchen gardeners sustainable gardening goals after growing a giant cabbage the size of a human.
Rosemary Norwood and her husband set out with growing the giant cabbage in April last year. Almost like caring for an unborn baby, the couple toiled after the cabbage for nine months.
The couple protected their baby cabbage from predators such as possums and wallabies with the help of wired fences. The two also managed to keep out butterflies and slugs using a fine, mesh net, CNN reported.
After nine months, their toils finally bore fruit...erm, vegetable.
Growing giant vegetables for recreational or competitive purposes is not unheard of. In fact, the record for the heaviest green cabbage is held by an Alaskan cabbage, who in 2012, entered the Guiness Book of World Record. It weighed a whopping 62.71 Kg.
However, Norwood and her husband, who run an eco-tourism guest house called 'Forest Walks Lodge' in the Jackeys Marsh valley, did not seem to be interested in awards. In fact, the couple told CNN that the vegetable was eaten by the couple and also served to guests as coleslaw and in other salads and dishes for almost two weeks.
Pictures of some of the delicious dishes were posted on Forest Walks Lodge's Facebook page.
