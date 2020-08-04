Australian Covidiot Bashes Policewoman's Head against Concrete When Asked to Put on a Mask

In a reckless incident, a police officer's head was repeatedly hit hard into concrete paving during a confrontation with a woman, who had refused to wear a face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The incident took place in south-east Melbourne, Australia when the 26-year-old police constable was on a patrol with another officer around 5 pm and came across the 38-year-old woman near a shopping mall in Frankston.

"During that scuffle, this 38-year-old woman smashed the head of the policewoman several times into a concrete area on the ground," said the Chief Commissioner, as reported by The Age.

Some of the police's hair was also ripped out during the scuffle and she was taken to the Frankston Hospital for treatment and has been recovering from home.

Another police officer was also allegedly assaulted and pushed.

The behaviour of the maskless woman has been deemed 'unacceptable' and 'disgusting'.

The woman was taken to the police station, where she was charged with nine offences and fined with Rs 1,5000 ($200) for violating coronavirus restrictions. Although released on bail, she has to face the court next year March.

"That's someone who thinks they're above the law. They're not wearing a mask. They're approached and asked the reason why not and then to react like that is just completely over the top," said the chief.