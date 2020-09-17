Australian Diplomat Faces Heat for Consuming Rare Turtle Species in Cambodia, Issues Apology

Australian diplomat Pablo Kang landed himself in a soup when he shared images of savouring an endangered softshell turtle in Cambodia. The controversy concerned the endangered turtle species of Asia which are now vanishing from nature as humans continue their consumption.

Kang had to face the brunt of animal rights activists and environmentalists after he posted the tweet which has been deleted now.

Angered users accused the Australian diplomat in Cambodia of promoting consumption of endangered wildlife species and supporting illegal wildlife trade.

Kang also tweeted his apology for infuriating netizens as he said, “My intent was not to promote these dishes, but to tell people about some of the foods I was offered during my recent provincial visit.” He said he did not want to prompt any kind of harvesting of endangered wildlife species and promised to be more careful in future.

Hello. I have removed my tweet about soft shell turtles & eels, and apologise to all those who took offence. My intent was not to promote these dishes, but to tell people about some of the foods I was offered during my recent provincial visit. 1/2 — Pablo Kang 🇦🇺🇰🇭 (@AusEmbPP) September 15, 2020

I certainly do not condone the harvesting of any endangered species for food or other purposes, and will be more careful about my actions in future 🙏🏽 2/2 — Pablo Kang 🇦🇺🇰🇭 (@AusEmbPP) September 15, 2020

However, some users still did not find his apology to be sincere. Michele Reid commented, “You haven't apologised for consuming endangered species, only for any offence it may have caused others which shows you clearly don't care about the ecology or the survival and protection of endangered species.” Others urged Kang to be more mindful of the country he is working in and make himself aware of its social issues.

You haven't apologised for consuming endangered species, only for any offence it may have caused others which shows you clearly don't care about the ecology or the survival and protection of endangered species. As an ambassador you should have known and behaved better. — Michele Reid (@Bliss_On_Earth) September 16, 2020

Kang’s actions have appeared to contradict an earlier statement of the Prime Minister of his own country. In April this year, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had urged the World Health Organisation to ban China's wet markets where rare animal species which are considered foods for the rich are sold.

After speculations that the coronavirus had emerged from Wuhan’s wet market, Morrison said these markets pose "great risks" to the health and well-being of the rest of the world. Wet market gets its name from the fresh meat produce, seafood and other rare species which are slaughtered and sold on-site.