2021 has been a strange year. Scientists taught spinach to send emails, and now ducks have learnt to speak English. The same way human children learn speech and start with the most common words repeated to them, ducks may be following suit. Scientists have discovered that musk ducks (Biziura lobata) are the only waterfowl species that can learn sounds from other species. This is the first time there is documented evidence of the ducks, which joins other birds including songbirds, parrots and hummingbirds in mimicking sounds. The discovery was made in a paper published on September 6 in Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B called ‘Vocal imitations and production learning by Australian musk ducks.’

The paper, which reviews and discusses the evidence included “a hand-reared captive Australian musk duck" called ‘Ripper’ who was found “imitating a slamming door and producing some speech-like sounds, including the phrase “you bloody fool." The study mentions that most of these sounds were “a series of repetitions, similar to the normal whistle-kick display, which is also repetitive."

The ethologists Carel ten Cate of Leiden University and Peter Fullagar explain in their paper that this specific vocalization by Ripper, “bears the closest resemblance to a human voice, sounding like someone saying ‘you bloody foo’ (or ‘fool’, or ‘food’)." The etholigsts further explain in the paper that the sound was recorded when Ripper was on the inside and up against the wire fence, with the microphone alongside at less than a metre distance much of the time. They observe in the paper that the vocalization is most likely an imitation of a phrase he heard repeatedly from his caretaker, “but it is not known at which age he was exposed to it."

In the discussion, they mention that ‘Ripper’ may not be the only specimen of speaking duck, and cite example of a male musk duck who had tried a garbled “hello" to the gardener. Ripper was raised from a fresh egg sourced from East Gippsland, Victoria, Australia in September 1983 and was the only musk duck present at the time of rearing, the researchers explained in their paper. The researchers also used and released audio-format recordings of ‘Ripper’ where he the duck can be heard repeating the phrase over and over again.

“Vocal learning in the musk duck would represent a case of independent evolution, raising many questions ranging from the neural and behavioral mechanisms involved to the evolutionary and adaptive background of vocal learning in this species," the researchers write in the paper, and “therefore, the reported imitations call for a more extensive documentation and analysis." Till then, we’re just sitting ducks to speaking ducks, who may call us “bloody fools."

