Australian Family Comes Home to Find Koala Bear Clinging to Their Christmas Tree

Of all the things one might decorate or even expect to find atop a Christmas tree, a curious koala bear is the last one on mind. But that is exactly what awaited an Australian woman who discovered the animal on the top of her Christmas tree along with jingle bells and other decorations.

Amanda McCormick, a resident of the Coromandel Valley near Adelaide, southern Australia, was surprised to see this unusual visitor clinging on to the tree inside her home. When she called the 1300Koalaz, a local koala rescue organisation, the rescuers thought it was a prank call.

Speaking to CNN, Dee Hearne-Hello, the founder of 1300Koalaz, said that though it is not unheard for koalas to enter homes, it is certainly not an everyday occurrence.

Dee also said that people should not try to remove koalas on their own because they might get aggressive. “As cute as they look they have very long claws and very sharp teeth,” she said.

Amanda posted a video on Instagram of the koala clinging to the tree. The caption said, “My new mate, Daphne! Wish I could keep her.”

Dee said that the Koala was a healthy juvenile female and that she was released from the Christmas tree to the outside of the house which is a suitable place for Koalas. The Facebook page of 1300Koalaz also shared pictures of the animal and wrote, “Tis the season to be jolly. Koalalalala Lalalala.”

Several people commented on the picture and appreciated the efforts of the rescue organisation in safely releasing koala. Almost everyone agreed that it was a cute picture.

One user said that it is true to the spirit of Christmas. “Merry Xmas to all the beautiful koalas out there,” a person commented.

There was one person who said it was the best Christmas decoration she has ever seen. A user wrote, “I would let him stay as long as he chose to.”