Australian Family Takes 15-Hour Flight to Munich Inside Their Living Room to Beat Lockdown Blues

A novel way to beat the boredom of lockdown? | Image credit: Twitter

Making the most of lockdown, a family decided to simulate a 15-hour flight at home to spend quality time with each other.

A family from Newcastle, Australia decided to make most of the current lockdown to undertake a 15-hour flight from Sydney to Munich virtually.

Kirsty Russell took to Twitter on April 15 and shard images and details from when she and her family decided to take a virtual flight right in the middle of their living room.

With the first tweet, Kirsty said it was her husband who came up with the plan of “spending 15 hours together as a family on a simulated flight”.

Revealing the special lounge chairs for the flight, she explained what specified roles their children had taken. While the eldest 16-year-old son dressed up as a security officer, the youngest 9-year-old daughter was in charge of checking the bags and the 14-year-old welcomed them onboard.


https://twitter.com/InclusiveParent/status/1250355837081497600?s=20

There was provision for a security gate before entering the cabin, specially made boarding passes and even an in-flight menu. They were also able to bring their pug as a companion animal on the flight.

Here is a glimpse of the food that was served to them on the plane.

After reaching the three-hour mark, Kirsty wrote that it was the first time that the whole family has remained in the same room for this long, “even in enforced isolation”.

Upon being asked by a Twitter user “what next”, Kirsty replied that they have been taking virtual sights of Munich.

