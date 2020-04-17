Australian Family Takes 15-Hour Flight to Munich Inside Their Living Room to Beat Lockdown Blues

A family from Newcastle, Australia decided to make most of the current lockdown to undertake a 15-hour flight from Sydney to Munich virtually.

Kirsty Russell took to Twitter on April 15 and shard images and details from when she and her family decided to take a virtual flight right in the middle of their living room.

So, we're 3 hours into our virtual flight from Sydney to Munich. My husband came up with the brilliant idea of spending 15 hours together as a family on a simulated flight and has gone all out to make it awesome. Surprisingly the kids have been on board with this so far (thread) — Kirsty Russell (@InclusiveParent) April 15, 2020

With the first tweet, Kirsty said it was her husband who came up with the plan of “spending 15 hours together as a family on a simulated flight”.

We set up the loungeroom as a cabin. The kids got all the legroomin the front - should have planned that put better! pic.twitter.com/DtoR8XL6v6 — Kirsty Russell (@InclusiveParent) April 15, 2020

The kids took on roles - my 16yo son was a security officer, my 9yo daughter checked our bags and my 14yo daughter welcomed us aboard pic.twitter.com/ISB8iXJpnr — Kirsty Russell (@InclusiveParent) April 15, 2020

Revealing the special lounge chairs for the flight, she explained what specified roles their children had taken. While the eldest 16-year-old son dressed up as a security officer, the youngest 9-year-old daughter was in charge of checking the bags and the 14-year-old welcomed them onboard.

We went through a security gate before being seated in our "Lounge Room Air" economy seat. The motto being "the air is free, everything else is extra." (sounds legit...) pic.twitter.com/zVpdluFTGD — Kirsty Russell (@InclusiveParent) April 15, 2020

https://twitter.com/InclusiveParent/status/1250355837081497600?s=20

We also got an inflight menu, featuring the best cuisine "Lounge Chair Air" has to offer. Sadly, I haven't been able to get the air steward's attention for my 1L alcoholic beverage... pic.twitter.com/JvAqTit208 — Kirsty Russell (@InclusiveParent) April 15, 2020

There was provision for a security gate before entering the cabin, specially made boarding passes and even an in-flight menu. They were also able to bring their pug as a companion animal on the flight.

Here is a glimpse of the food that was served to them on the plane.

The first snacks were brought out pretty promptly after take off (I have to say the airline makes awesome gf chocolate crackles!) pic.twitter.com/5AyILdPqyT — Kirsty Russell (@InclusiveParent) April 15, 2020

I also love the new use we have for an old trolley from the school library. Quite an authentic 1970s touch! pic.twitter.com/PGGL0cIYvD — Kirsty Russell (@InclusiveParent) April 15, 2020

For the allergen menu (2 coeliacs) frozen gf lasagne was the airline's choice. I have to say the airline's attempts to make things look appetising were very much appreciated. pic.twitter.com/6n2i8KoN6A — Kirsty Russell (@InclusiveParent) April 15, 2020

After reaching the three-hour mark, Kirsty wrote that it was the first time that the whole family has remained in the same room for this long, “even in enforced isolation”.

Despite being 3 hours into the flight, the kids have stayed put and seem to be having fun. It's the longest time we've actually been together in the same room, even in enforced isolation. pic.twitter.com/sLP7P7hRim — Kirsty Russell (@InclusiveParent) April 15, 2020

Upon being asked by a Twitter user “what next”, Kirsty replied that they have been taking virtual sights of Munich.