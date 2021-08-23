Australian Fisherman Catches Giant Fish, Expert Says Its 'Japanese Rubyfish'

An Australian fisherman was left stunned after he reeled in a mysterious ‘giant goldfish’ from the depths of an ocean. The professional fishermen across the world are left baffled by the mysterious find. Brett Methven, an experienced fisherman from southeast Queensland’s Harvey Bay of Australia, caught the beast weighing 10 kg. He reeled in a colossal bright redfish from 400m below the surface while he was deep-sea fishing with his friend Brad earlier this month. Brett also shared the video of his adventure on Youtube.

Brad was shocked to see the size of the fish. “Look at the size of this thing,” he can be heard saying in the video while Brett struggled to heave the fish over the side of the boat. Their mysterious finding turn out to be a fish weighing 10 kilograms and was hoisted from a staggering 400 meters down. In the video, a shark was also seen trying to snatch goldfish from them.

Brett informed the viewers that it was his second venture into the deep-sea with his friend Brad. He said they were “searching for some true beasts” and they were “not disappointed.”

Brett also posted several photos of “the beast" on Instagram and asked if any of his followers could solve the mystery. However, he was left further confused after reading the comments. He was forced to ask a professional deep-drop fisherman to identify the rare fish who told him that it was a “Japanese Rubyfish.”

Fisheries Queensland told Dailymail that Japanese Rubyfish is a rare and unusual specimen. They are known for their ability to open their mouths incredibly wide. Sightings of Japanese Rubyfish are “rare and unusual" in Australia, according to Fisheries Queensland.

According to media reports, Japanese Rubyfish are found in the depths of over 300 meters. They were first caught in Japan. They are also found in Korea, Kenya, and South Africa.

