Australian Fishermen Rescue Naked Convict from Atop a Tree above Crocodile-infested River

Two fishermen in Australia caught something much bigger than they could have imagined, a naked man!

The incident is of mangroves on the outskirts of the northern city of Darwin. The two men, Cam Faust and Kev Joiner, recreational fishers, were out in their dinghy in the muddy waters which falls in the Australian crocodile habitat. As they were setting crab-traps for the day’s catch they heard a man call out for help. They spotted him sitting naked atop a tree branch.

The man was Voskresensky, 40.

According to Faust, Voskresensky was dirty with mud spots. He had cuts and bites all over his body, owing to the insects and small animals.

CBS reported that the man is actually a criminal who was out on bail. He had been charged with armed robbery, multiple aggravated assaults, deprivation of liberty and stealing. After his bail, he was being surveilled by the police via an electronic monitoring device. The tracking device was evidently cut off by Voskresensky as he planned his great escape from the police.

However, the two civilian rescuers were unaware of this fact. They were simply shocked to find this nude man in a makeshift nest in a tree merely inches above a crocodile-infested river.

“Once we'd seen how bad he was and how many cuts he had all over him and he was dehydrated and pretty weak ... we thought we'd better get him in the boat,” said Joiner to CBS. He added that he’d simply assumed the man must have had a crazy night on New Year’s and this was some elaborate hangover.

The two recorded this odd interaction on their phone. In the video, Voskresensky can be heard saying how he has been trapped here for four days and has survived by eating snails. Then he asks for water.

Faust assures him they have water and that they will even call him an ambulance.

https://twitter.com/9NewsAUS/status/1346333989276041216?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1346333989276041216%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Findianexpress.com%2Farticle%2Ftrending%2Ftrending-globally%2Fby-australian-fishermen-7135579%2F

Like a good Samaritan, Faust removed his own clothes and handed it over to the stranded stranger. They even shared a beer as the boat travelled back to the town. As they reached Darwin, an ambulance took him to the hospital and the police were notified.

Due to his condition (exposure and severe dehydration) he is still in the hospital.

As a result, the officials have allowed him to skip the court appearance that was scheduled this week. However, two new charges have been added to his existing rap-sheet; breaching bail and aggravated assault.

After discovering the fact that the man he rescued was an escaped convict, Faust said he would not be visiting the hospital.