Australian Girl Meets Tinder Date. They Test Positive, Now Quarantined Together

People rush everywhere in search of the perfect partner. While some take the help of matrimonial sites, others enlist the service of dating apps. However, a virus helping someone find a partner is completely unheard of.

That is exactly what happened with a girl from Australia. The girl had selected a boy for herself on Tinder. They had matched with each other and met. But on their date, the guy found that he was Covid-19 positive. Now, by a stroke of luck, they were quarantined together. In other words, it is the novel coronavirus that brought them together, in the most literal sense.

According to a report published in the New York Post, the girl, while sharing her story on TikTok, said that while they are staying with each other in the same house, they have not yet started a relationship officially.

The girl, Sara, has shared her experience on TikTok. She has shared accounts of her ‘date’ through a video on her Tiktok account @poppymoore777. While sharing the Covid-19 report, she said that they are having a great time together. She said that they were playing games together and washing a lot of clothes. She added that she was very happy to have found him.

This video has been viewed more than 30 lakh times so far. Viewers are leaving humorous comments on the video. One asked whether this was a seven-day free trial of romance. Others said that now the girl can easily find if the man was worthy of her.

