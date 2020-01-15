Australian Journalist Tricked into Holding a 'Dangerous Bear'. It Was Just a Koala

ITV News Asia correspondent Debi Edward was apparently duped by her Australian camera crew while filming on Kangaroo Island, off the coast of South Australia. Debi was fooled by the crew to believe that a koala was a lethal 'drop bear' that could kill her.

In a 3 minutes, 37 seconds long video clip, which has been shared on Facebook, shows the reporter putting on a protective gear including a pair of googles in order to guard her from the so-called drop bear, which in reality was just a koala.

Sean Mulcahy who has shared the video wrote, “In times of tragedy and incessant misery, sometimes humour is the best medicine. This is the UK’s ITV News, Asia correspondent Debi Edward. I have had the pleasure of working with her now on a number of occasions and she is an exceptional journalist and a lovely lady. However, I am Australian and by proclamation a dirty rotten scoundrel. If you enjoyed this video, please don’t let Debi’s humiliation be in vain Please donate directly to help the park who are treating these koalas.

Remember, nearly 40,000 have died here on Kangaroo Island. Don’t forget to share this post too. Garnett Hall Sam Mitchell #KIWildlifePark #KangarooIsland #ki #SouthAustralia #SA #AusArmy #YourADF #Australianbushfires #koalas #news #fires”

In the video, it can be seen that even after putting on the gear Debi is quite scared perhaps, after Mulcahy said, “The third most common injury we see from tourists in Australia is actually from a drop bear attack.”

She has also said in the video, “I've been told that this is quite a dangerous bear, it's been known to attack people. It's called a drop bear because they drop out of the trees to attack people. I'm trying not to be worried because I've been told that he can sense if I'm worried.”

After few minutes Debi can be heard saying that she wants the Koala removed from her and so Mulcahy takes away the Koala bear with bear hands and that is when the crew burst out in laughter.

Koalas are basically solitary animals and don’t usually attack humans.

