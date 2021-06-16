Australian Kelpie Sold for Whopping Rs 19.89 Lakhs at Dog Auction

During a recent ‘working dog’ auction in the Victoria state of Australia, the bids for a ‘special’ Australian kelpie surpassed all expectation and broke the previous national record of the highest price of a dog. Sold at a staggering price of 35,200 Australian Dollars (Rs 19,89,152), this kelpie named Hoover is now the costliest working dog in Australia, CNN Reported. Kelpie dogs are used to muster livestock primarily sheep, cattle, and goats. Hoover was owned by Sarah and her husband David Lee who bought him from one of their friends when the kelpie was just four-month-old. Sara who originally hails from England moved to Australia in her 20s and now runs a farm in Victoria with her husband Lee. Reacting to the news of the staggering price fetched by Hoover, Sarah said that they always knew that there was something ‘special’ about this kelpie and they are just very happy that it will be going to a really good home.

She added that they were expecting him to break the previous national record as there was already so much interest shown in him by people. Sarah told that while they are happy for Hoover, it’s also a very sad moment as the kelpie had become a very big part of their life.

Hoover has broken the previous national record set in 2019 where another kelpie was sold at a price of $19,240 (Rs 14,10, 484).

However, the most expensive working dog purchased worldwide remains a border Collie from the UK. According to BBC, this collie named Kim was sold in February 2021 through an online auction at a price of 27,000 Euros (Rs 24,000,30). Previously, the world record for the most expensive working dog was owed by a border collie named Henna who was sold for a price of 20,000 Euros (Rs 17,77,800).

Interestingly, Kim was sold just a few days before her 1st birthday, which also made her world’s most expensive sheepdog under 12 months old.

