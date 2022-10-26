Australian Man Fined for Not Wearing Seatbelt While Having Sex in a Moving Car

A man was fined after getting caught on camera indulging in a sexual act with a female passenger. It was a moment of pleasure that landed the motorist into trouble but the man was made to pay the penalty for not wearing a seat belt. According to a report by Daily Star UK, the driver was fined more than £600 (approximately Rs 56,000) after being caught allegedly “receiving oral sex” while driving. The incident reportedly took place on a highway in Queensland, Australia. The story went viral after a photograph of the pair was captured by a roadside camera.

The photograph was reportedly shared on the Facebook group page of ‘Phone and Seatbelt Detection Camera Locations Queensland.’ The couple was passing on the Pacific Motorway at Coomera when a camera snapped them. A spokesperson from The Department of Transport and Main Roads confirmed the events of the incident stating that the driver has received the fine calling it their ‘high-risk behaviour.’

The statement highlighted how the incident could have resulted in serious consequences which could jeopardize the risk of other motorists including the risk of death or serious injury due to a crash.

The spokesperson explained that the incident clearly resulted in an infringement notice and the loss of four demerits including the costly fine. Talking about the incident, the department said, “The passenger’s behaviour would have resulted in an infringement notice in relation to ‘passengers not wearing a seatbelt or wearing it incorrectly.”

According to the outlet, this move of sending out the rigorous penalty comes after a push by Queensland authorities in July to ensure that passengers avoid using mobile phones behind the wheel. In addition to this, an equivalent fine of £603 will be charged in Queensland for passengers who do not abide by the rules and sit in front of the car not wearing their seatbelts.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here