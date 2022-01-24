Australian Man Fired For Being 'Too Fat' After Moving 300 km For New Job

Imagine moving from one part of your country to another for a new job, driving more than 3,000 kilometers along with your wife and a little child, in the hope that a new life awaits you at your destination. And then imagine getting fired just two hours after you joined, the reason you are given is that you are ‘too fat.’ This heartbreaking situation is what Hamish Griffin, his wife Hazel Griffin and their son Freddie had to go through when the Griffin couple were fired by their employer in Tasmania, BIG4 Holiday Parks, a recreational park network in Australia, ABC News reported. “I was told I couldn't do the job because I was too fat. I was told I wouldn't be able to push a lawnmower or climb a ladder," Griffin told ABC News and added that while he was working in the park and helping to move a sofa, he had to hear the remark.

Griffin said that he was a park manager in Queensland for eight years. Moreover, the job he was hired for was not as a groundskeeper or maintenance operator but was a management position. Talking to the news network, he said that he understood that in urgent situations when the park is short-staffed he might need to help with moving things around as well and he had been doing that for eight years in harsher conditions on a bigger property.

Griffin found the employer’s decision 'shocking' because he had given video interviews to his employer and had sent photos of himself and his family to them. The park owners, who had employed Griffin, told ABC News that the reason for firing Griffin was that he withheld a health condition from them.

According to Griffin, there was no reason to explicitly tell the employers about him being overweight as carrying a few extra kilos was not going to inhibit him from carrying out his duties as a park manager.

The heartbreaking incident left Griffin and his family in shock. They could spend only one night in their new home before they had to pack up their bags and leave. Griffin told the news organisation that he is taking legal counsel on the matter. Jonathan Mamaril, director of the law firm NB Lawyers, told ABC News that it is going to be hard for the employer as their decision was based on perception and taken without medical evidence, and there are grounds on which Griffin could fight stating discrimination.

