Australian Man Gets 3 Years in Jail for Islamophobic Attack on Pregnant Woman

An Australian man, accused of assaulting a pregnant woman in an Islamophobic attack, has been sentenced to a jail for three years.

The man, identified as 44-year-old Stipe Lozina had punched and stamped Rana Elasmar, 32, in Sydney last November, the BBC reported. Elasmar, mother of four was 38 weeks pregnant when she faced the attack at a cafe where she was with her friends. Lozina had approached their table, asking for money. But when Elasmar refused, he launched into a "vicious" assault fuelled by religious prejudice, a trial heard.

Prosecutors were quoted in the reports that Lozina yelled "you Muslims wrecked my mum" and punched her to the ground. He hit her at least 14 times and even stamped on the back of pregnant Elasmar's head before other customers pulled him away.

The incident had triggered backlash then. Sentencing judge Christopher Craigie had previously termed Lozina as an "obviously unwell man" who launched a "wicked and deplorable" attack.

Earlier in September, Elasmar had told the court that she felt targeted owing to her religious identity and feared for her baby's life and her own. She said that she could have been killed in the attack if others present there had not intervened. "I made a conscious decision to turn my abdomen away from his punches. I wanted to protect my baby," she told the court.

Elasmar was fortunate enough to escape with minor injuries and gave birth to a boy three weeks after the attack. However, she told the court that the trauma lingered.

Meanwhile, Lozina represented himself in the court and was reported to be giving many incoherent rants.