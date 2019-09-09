Australian Man Mistakenly Charged Rs 48 Lakh for Rs 483 Beer, Pays As ‘He Was Without Reading Glasses’

An Australian man says he drank the world’s “most expensive beer” after a hotel in the United Kingdom mistakenly charged him £55,000 (approx. over Rs 48 lakh) for a single bottle of beer which should have cost him £5.50 ( approx. Rs 483) otherwise, BBC reports.

Peter Lalor, a cricket writer with The Australian, got the shock of his life when he ordered a bottle of Deuchars IPA at the Malmaison hotel in Manchester ahead of the fourth Ashes Test match on September 1.

In a series of tweets, Lalor explained how he had ended up paying the whopping bill.

See this beer? That is the most expensive beer in history. I paid $99,983.64 for it in the Malmaison Hotel, Manchester the other night.Seriously.Contd. pic.twitter.com/Q54SoBB7wu — Peter Lalor (@plalor) September 5, 2019

Lalor said he was without his reading glasses when he was presented with the bill, and paid with his Visa card. He said something, however, made him ask “how much did I just pay for that beer.”

Lalor realized something was off once a senior bar attendant checked the bill and “started giggling and refused to tell me anything, saying only there had been a mistake and she would fix it.

Lalor said when he insisted that the error needed to be fixed right now, the bar attendant informed her manager who took the “situation far more seriously” and promised to rectify the error by arranging a refund.

Lalor said he was told it would take 10 business days for the hotel to refund the $A99,983.64 deducted from his bank account.

To “add to the pain”, Lalor said he had also been charged $A2499.59 as transaction fee.

"Australians find England pretty expensive usually, but this takes the cake," Lalor was quoted as saying.

"That's a lot of money. I'm just a cricket writer, I don't earn big bucks and it's costing me in interest."

"We are currently carrying out an investigation into what took place. We have been in contact with Peter to apologise and ensure this has been resolved as quickly as possible," the BBC quoted a hotel spokesman as saying.

A spokesman for Visa said the "unusual" case shows how important it is to always check details of payments and receipts.

He added: "Visa does not make decisions to authorise payments. It is the responsibility of a cardholder's bank who will make a decision based on a number of factors including the funds available.

"We will work with both the cardholder's and merchant's banks to help resolve this error."

