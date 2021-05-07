Australian Man Mistakenly Used Hair Removal Cream in Place of Shaving Cream. Here's What Happened Next

A 22-year-old from Australia was left horrified when he used a hair removal cream instead of shaving cream on his face and the results were mortifying. Ronald Walker, resident of the Goldie (Gold Coast), used “another bottle” of cream when he ran out of shaving cream, putting it all over his face but soon, he panicked as it started to burn. He sent a picture of the bottle to his brother who informed him it was a hair removal cream which left his face “really red” afterwards.

The accident has left him with half an eyebrow with missing chunks of hair from head. Ronald explains he doesn’t have a beard but, now he has “about one whole eyebrow between the two of them.” Referring to the newly formed bald patch, he adds some hair is missing from his fringe. Ashe has to go to work, he thinks no one will notice it until he will point it out.

In the pictures shared by Ladbible , he can be seen with his entire face covered with the hair removal cream and in another, which is a close up of his face shows his gone eyebrow with a text which reads, “where has half my eyebrow gone what have I done.”

Many wondered why Ronald put on shaving cream all over his face, which is unusual, as he didn’t have a beard. But ever since being shared on social media, the post has gathered more than 5000 shares. Ronald stated he posted it for his friends as he found it hilarious. He claims that it had only ten likes the night it happened but the next morning, the post had around 1000 likes and people found it amusing.

One such shaving mishap took place in March in Staffordshire when a 37-year-old man named, Alex Hollins, claimed that one of Poundland’s razor left him scarred and bleeding for half an hour.

