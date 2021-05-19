Australian Man Rides Crocodile Like a Surfboard, Viral Reddit Photo Sparks Outrage

The photo was first shared on Reddit and later went viral on social media. After most Redditors criticised it, it was deleted.Australia has always made international headlines with the wide variety of wildlife species it houses. The Land Down Under has previously also reported some bizarre human-animal encounters in the country, and of the lot, the reptile-related incidents always top the charts. As the reptile-related encounters are so frequently reported, most of them are not even shocking. For example, a crocodile found in someone’s front yard is a common sight. But there is no scarcity of jaw-dropping animal incidents in the country.

Where some people are happy being spectators and maintain their distance from reptiles, some are keen on pushing their boundaries just like this photographer who was riding a crocodile, like a surfboard in an undisclosed location in Australia.

Photo, which was first shared on Reddit, went viral on social media, but it was later deleted from the account after it sparked outrage among Reddit users. As per reports, while most of them criticised the man’s action and were concerned about the reptile’s safety, some lauded the stunt and the man’s alertness and technique.

Crocodile videos and pictures are not a new thing and are shared almost daily, but some leave a lasting impression, like the one discussed above.

Another photograph that took the social media by storm was captured by Australian photographer and research scientist, Mark Ziembicki, 46, during his visit to Australia’s east coast. The photographer had successfully captured the moment a 680-kilogram Nile crocodile splintered a 45-kilogram bull shark pup in its jaws. Another picture clicked by the research scientist, minutes before the shark fell prey to the crocodile, showed the reptile closing in on the shark with its mouth open and all set to have a meal.

