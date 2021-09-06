Australian Man Shares Video of Sea Snake Sneaking Up On Him While Paddle-Boarding

Snakes are beautiful and fascinating creatures but are also capable of giving the creeps on sight. Brodie Moss, an Australian YouTuber, shared one such sight of a humongous snake coming at him while he was paddle-boarding in the sea.

Moss took to Instagram to share this hair-raising experience, and since then, the reel has garnered more than a million views. However, in the video, Moss doesn’t sound so scared. Instead, he is excited to see the snake coming at him. “How intimidating is this. Yes!” Moss exclaims in the video.

In the caption, he explains the reason behind the snake coming at him. He wrote, “Sea snakes generally avoid humans. However, they become very active this time of the year as they are sexually frustrated and aggressive as they search for a potential partner to mate. Similar to this old fellow who followed me all the way from the ocean floor to the surface.” In the video, the snake climbs on the paddleboard for a split moment before disappearing again in the deep blue waters.

Watch the video here:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CTN1190hwQZ/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The video garnered amazing reactions from Instagram users. One user said, “Cheeky little sea noodle,” “You remind me so much of Steve Irwin, and it makes me love you and your videos so much more.” Steve Irwin was a famous Australian zookeeper who lost his life after an accident with a Stingray in 2006.

The video crossed platform barriers and reached Twitter after one user shared the video on the micro-blogging site. Here, the video gained more than 5 million views and a fresh set of reactions from the netizen.

Sharing the video on Twitter, the user said, “Australians aren’t real people,” hinting at the fact that Australians are surrounded by a variety of beautiful and bizarre creatures, and now they’re used to it.

https://twitter.com/444molls/status/1432654551908339712

Here are some hilarious reactions to the video on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/chuuzus/status/1432765642084585476

https://twitter.com/__iTweet__/status/1432811662969655303

https://twitter.com/javrawr/status/1432737535747366914

https://twitter.com/Octopusseyy/status/1432944462662180866

Coral reef snakes are sea serpents that live in the water near the ocean floor most of the time. Although they rarely come in contact with humans, they are highly venomous.

