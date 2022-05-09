Australian Man With Diaper Fetish Gets Banned From Seeing His Children

In a strange incident, a father from Australia has been banned from seeing kids because of a very uncanny reason. This has been done because of his diaper fetish. His ex-wife was aware of this weird fetish before they split up. She told a family court that when things escalated, she had to do something for her children. She further said that the man started wearing the diapers around the home. There have also been instances when the father came to pick his kids up with his nappy partially exposed. This is when the wife decided to take legal action.

In 2021, the court ruled that the man was banned from seeing his children. The decision was challenged by the father claiming that he posed no risk to the children. However, his claim was rejected on April 13.

As per a report by Times Now News, Justice Hilary Hannan at the Family Court said, “I have great reservations and ultimately do not accept that the father has an authentic willingness or ­capacity to disavow engaging in the behaviours in question and in his connections to the community." The father said, “I feel for and have always respected other minority identities who have been persecuted or treated differently just for being who they are." He believes that he was discriminated against because of his links to the adult baby diaper lover community.

Meanwhile, earlier, an Australian childcare chain said that a child’s consent is important for changing diapers. “Parents are being urged to ask for their baby’s permission before they change their nappy. A national childcare chain is encouraging more mothers and fathers to ask for consent and show respect right from birth," read a tweet. It further spoke about how to attain a child’s consent. The main idea was to build a healthy bond and it does not mean that the diaper will not be changed if the child says so.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.