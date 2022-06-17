Australian Man's Ingenuity Hailed after He Uses Forklift to Trap Thief in Car

Upon discovering a miscreant trying to steal his car, a man in Australia quickly swung into action and did something ingenious. He got into a forklift parked nearby and lifted his car off the ground, trapping the female thief inside it, reported 7NEWS Australia. The incident took place on a Sunday afternoon when the man named Brendan Mills and his family returned to their home in Waterford West, Australia. The family was left stunned to discover that a woman was sitting in their red Volkswagen Polo.

Reportedly, the 24-year-old woman was trying to drive off with the car just when the Mills family arrived. “We’d just come home from an outing and it all unfolded in front of us so fast,” said Brendan. He added that they saw the car door getting shut and it started to move as the woman sat inside it.

Brendan shared that he first gave plenty of opportunities to the woman to get out of the car but she did not budge. “So I said, ‘Well ok, you want to play it that way, I’ve got an alternative option here’,” he added.

In a bid to foil the robbery, Brendan looked for a solution and came up with something clever. He got the keys to his forklift parked nearby and jumped into it. He then proceeded to lift the car using the forklift almost 2 metres off the ground with the thief still inside it.

Brendan’s smart move not only saved his car but also trapped the miscreant inside it as she could not open the doors due to the forklift’s position. Brendan insisted that he did whatever was needed to “keep his family safe.”

Later, the police arrived at the scene and found the woman trapped inside the car that was suspended on the forklift. The car was then lowered down and the woman was taken into police custody. It was revealed that before getting into the car, the woman broke into the family’s home, took shower and changed clothes. She was charged with burglary and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.