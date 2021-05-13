Australian Man's Lost Wedding Ring Found Stuck Around Fish's Neck in the Ocean

An Australian man who had lost his wedding ring in the ocean last year miraculously found it stuck around the neck of a fish. In December last year, Nathan Reeves and his wife Suzie Quintal had gone for a swim off the coast of Norfolk Island, where they were visiting their family. However, soon after the swim, Nathan discovered that his wedding ring was missing, and this happened just a day before his second wedding anniversary. He tried looking around for the ring, but his effort went in vain.

All hopes to finding this ring were lost before snorkeller Susan Prior spotted it lodged around the body of a mullet fish in the ocean.

Susan, who runs Norfolk Islands reef website, had come to know about this story of ‘lost wedding ring’ and decided to look for the ring in the ocean. She even tracked the couple on Facebook and informed them. However, the ring still needs to be removed from the fish’s body. Talking about the incident, Susan said that the ring can only be removed gently after catching the fish as it possesses injury threats to it. While Susan had seen fishes getting caught in plastic rings, to see one weighed down by a metal was worrisome for her.

She says, “The fish seems to be OK so far but as it grows, the ring will cut into it.”

When Suzie got to know about the news she could not believe what she was hearing. Her friends on the island said they were confident of finding the fish and are even sourcing nets to catch it. Suzie adds that while she can’t wait to have the ring back, she is also worried about the little fish.

