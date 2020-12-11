Australian Ordered Food from Struggling Eatery and Refused to Pay as a Joke, No One Found it Funny

The restaurant and hospitality sector across the world suffered deep losses in 2020, the year of the pandemic. Many restaurants had to shut down while those who were already faring badly had to completely shut their business.

At such a time, a prankster from Australia is facing flak after a Reddit post revealed how he ordered $170 worth of food from a struggling family restaurant and gave the workers a fake address. What made the case even worse was that the man refused to pay for all the food that he had ordered.

Posted on subreddit Australia, the screenshots reveal that the inconsiderate man had placed an order for 21 meals from a restaurant in the Yarra Ranges area of Melbourne, with free delivery and payment upon arrival. But the prankster gave the delivery driver a fake address, wasting the restaurant's food that was taken to the house that did not exist.

The order included 11 chicken plus vegetables and rice, five beef plus vegetables and rice, three pork plus vegetable and rice, and two lamb plus vegetable and rice.

The screenshot shared on Reddit shows that in text messages exchanged between the driver, the man was told his food was on the way to which he replied with a thumbs up. However, after the driver showed up to the given address of a random local, the restaurant worker sent the fake customer a text saying that the address he provided is not correct. To this, the man rudely responded,'I know. F**k heads'.

After realising that they have been a victim of a brutal prank, the delivery man maintained his calm and wrote a text saying thank you for letting a small local struggling business down by doing this kind of inhuman jokes. And even sent them his blessings. The customer then became more bold and said, 'You stupid c**t. No one wanna buy your s**t. I have a housewife so I don't need your f**king food.'

The distasteful prank prompted outrage after screenshots of the text messages were uploaded to Reddit.

Netizens were prompted to take action against the man as many sought some legal help. One user commented, “This is traditional theft right? Pass it to the Police, do they do anything? Any experience?”

Another user commented, “All they need is a punch in the face....”

"Bad behaviour should always be named and shamed and they will still blame you for the consequences of their actions. But maybe one day they will learn to shut up and sit down," said another.