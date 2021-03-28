Australian Photographer's Incredible Capture Shows Nile Crocodile Feeding on Shark Pup

An Australian photographer captured the exact moment a huge crocodile crushed a shark in its jaws.46-year-old Mark Ziembicki, also a research scientist by profession and hails from North Queensland in Australia, clicked the bizarre sight during his recent visit to the east coast of South Africa.

In one picture, the Nile crocodile is seen with its jaws closing in on a 100lb bull shark pup whereas, the next image shows the shark is firmly between its jaws, unable to escape as it is on its way to an unfortunate fate.

Mark said the unlikely meeting of the two predators was due to two reasons — the recent opening of St Lucia estuary and excessive rainfall inland - resulting in freshwater species being washed downriver and into saline coastal waters.

He shares the unusual meeting that took place just 60 feet away from where he stood and captured it using a Canon 5D SLR camera with a 300mm lens.

Talking to LADbible, he explains how curious he was to witness what might unfold if the two apex predators stumbled across each other and waited for several hours for the moment. He adds they had our answer, “although obviously there was a size mismatch on this occasion.”

Recalling the rare sight, he states they were taking photos of another crocodile on the bank about one-hundred feet away when a local resident shouted there was a croc eating a shark. He turned to see the “shark thrashing away in the crocodile’s mouth” as the crocodile kept the shark in its jaws for 10 minutes tossing it. Until the shark’s head was eventually swallowed first, its movement became lesser.

Crocodiles have the most powerful bite in the animal kingdom and the Nile species’ bite exerts eight times greater force than that of a great white shark.

National Geographic states that Nile crocodiles can weigh up to 1,650lbs and size is relative to a 6-ft man. Its average weight is 500lbs with a reputation of a vicious maneater. The site writes that up to 200 people die each year in the jaws of a Nile croc.