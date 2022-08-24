CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » Australian PM Cheered for Chugging Beer at Concert Amid Sanna Marin Criticism
Australian PM Cheered for Chugging Beer at Concert Amid Sanna Marin Criticism

By: Buzz Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: August 24, 2022, 11:31 IST

Sydney

People called out the double standards in the response towards Albanese and Marin. Credits: u/ImpulsePie (L); Twitter (R)

Australian PM Anthony Albanese was seen chugging a beer at a concert as fellow attendees clapped and cheered him on. The response towards Finland's PM Sanna Marin has been far from positive.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was seen chugging a beer at a Gangs of Youth concert in Sydney and was applauded for the same. Needless to say, it paints a contrasting picture to how Finland’s PM Sanna Marin has been treated on all quarters after videos of her drinking and dancing at a private party went viral. In case of Albanese, he was seen chugging a beer at the concert as fellow attendees clapped and cheered him on. At one point, the Australian Prime Minister also stands up and gestures towards the concertgoers and gets further cheering.

People called out the double standards in the response towards Albanese and Marin. Currently, Marin is also being criticised on social media for some other photos and clips that have surfaced as well.

Sanna Marin had to take a drugs test to “clear up suspicions” and has tested negative, reported AFP. A video leaked last week showed Marin dancing and partying with a group of friends and celebrities that created controversy across the world. Some interpreted comments heard on the video as referring to narcotics, something heavily debated on social media and strongly denied by the prime minister, the report added.

Many Finnish women started posting videos of themselves partying with the hashtag “Solidarity with Sanna” and tagged her on them after the sexist line of criticism against Marin.

