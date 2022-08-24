Australian PM Cheered for Chugging Beer at Concert Amid Sanna Marin Criticism

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was seen chugging a beer at a Gangs of Youth concert in Sydney and was applauded for the same. Needless to say, it paints a contrasting picture to how Finland’s PM Sanna Marin has been treated on all quarters after videos of her drinking and dancing at a private party went viral. In case of Albanese, he was seen chugging a beer at the concert as fellow attendees clapped and cheered him on. At one point, the Australian Prime Minister also stands up and gestures towards the concertgoers and gets further cheering.

People called out the double standards in the response towards Albanese and Marin. Currently, Marin is also being criticised on social media for some other photos and clips that have surfaced as well.

Australian PM @AlboMP had a theater full of people cheering him on to chug a beer while Finnish PM @MarinSanna is waiting for drug test results from a private house party where she was filmed dancing. https://t.co/8aba84qa9n — Sarah Elder-Chamanara (@sarahelder) August 24, 2022

looks like our PM is having fun!

but also highlights the misogyny of the world that the Finnish PM has been attacked for partying.#solidaritywithsanna #AustralianPM https://t.co/ycsKZhU5Ug — ZoeFreeTibet (@TibetZoe) August 23, 2022

It's fucked up people assumed the Finnish PM was on drugs, that she wasn't on, while singing and dancing at a party but meanwhile in Australia we actively cheer our PM skulling a beer at a concert.

So long as they do their job then let them live their lives & have fun. #AusPol https://t.co/32Q6qJEh5d — Eighth (@Eighth08) August 23, 2022

Male leader skols beer: "what a legend"

Female leader dances: "sack her she's a heathen?" https://t.co/aIDnKti3wW — Tom Zaunmayr (@Zaunny) August 23, 2022

Sanna Marin had to take a drugs test to “clear up suspicions” and has tested negative, reported AFP. A video leaked last week showed Marin dancing and partying with a group of friends and celebrities that created controversy across the world. Some interpreted comments heard on the video as referring to narcotics, something heavily debated on social media and strongly denied by the prime minister, the report added.

Many Finnish women started posting videos of themselves partying with the hashtag “Solidarity with Sanna” and tagged her on them after the sexist line of criticism against Marin.

