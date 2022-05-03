Australian PM Scott Morrison Shares Photo of Chicken Korma, Netizens Think Meat is Raw

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison took to his official Facebook handle and shared an image of his dinner. His dinner included Sri Lankan Tamarind Eggplant and Okra Curry and a classic Chicken Korma. It is a known fact that Indians are very particular when it comes to their food and this was just proven once again after the eagle-eyed netizens pointed out that the chicken was raw. “Nice to have a night at home. So curry it is. Sri Lankan Tamarind Eggplant and Okra Curry and a classic Chicken Korma. Strong Curry. Strong Economy. Stronger Future,” read the caption. The Australian Prime Minister, however, did not keep quiet and commented that the chicken was well-cooked and not at all raw. Let’s have a look at the image:

Since uploaded, it has garnered over 25K reactions. “The raw chicken is a nice touch," wrote a Facebook user. To this, Morrison replied, “I can assure you, the chicken was cooked." His reply alone has garnered nearly 700 reactions.

Many other social media users also commented. One person wrote, “Looks amazing mr PM. Thank you for the amazing work that you do for Australians and for this country. Enjoy these fine dining quality curries!." Another person wrote, “What an absolute slap in the face for the Murugappan family you keep locked up, that you’re out here insulting them by wrecking a traditional Sri Lankan dish. Raw chicken? Why? Did you deliberately choose a Sri Lankan recipe to rub their face in the fact you’re free to cook and enjoy food from their culture while they remain locked up, there’s not a thing they can do about it? You’re keeping children in prison. You should not only be ashamed of that but also the mess you’ve made of this dish."

