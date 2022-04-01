Australian Police Owns April Fool's Day by Showing Off New Camel Mounted Division

As the calendar hit April 1, the State Police of Victoria, Australia, made an announcement that at first, flabbergasted viewers, and then, left netizens wishing it was real. On account of April Fool’s Day, the Victoria Police shared a Facebook post announcing their new Mounted Camel Division, along with a picture of one of their officers on a camel. “Victoria Police will soon take ownership of Camels as a part of an expansion to mounted operations. The new one and two hump camels will be a welcome addition to the current herd, helping the organisation address both climate change and fuel price hikes,” read the post.

The post, having made a base of a hilarious premise, did not just stop here. The Victoria Police went on to mention the advantages of their Mounted Camel Division, headed by East-West Specialist Operations Inspector, Bactrian Camelus. With the adoption of camels into their division, the Victoria Police mentioned, they will be “cutting down on water cannon expenditure.”

They flaunted their “fuel-efficient, all-terrain vehicle” and wrote about the capability that the Victoria Police never had – “Three sets of eyelids, two rows of eyelashes, and the ability to completely shut their nostrils.” According to Victoria Police, the new unit will be staffed entirely by wild rescue camels and will assist the department in “overcoming some of the humps in everyday policing.”

The post that seemed too good to be true, revealed the prank in the comment section, where Victoria Police stated that the enthusiasm for camel squad “has run dry” and that no Police camels will be coming “to streets near you.” Amid the prank, the Police, however, announced their latest recruiting drive for humans. And to clarify that the human recruiting process was real, the department wrote, “And that is no joking matter.”

This is not the only prank that the Australian Police did on April Fool’s Day. A South Australia Police Department also played a prank by introducing their new K-9 unit called the Small Area Urban Searching And Guided Evacuation, or SAUSAGE Dogs.

