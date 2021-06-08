Australian Police Rescue Young Humpback Whale Entangled in Fishing Nets Off Sydney Coast

Australian marine police cut free a juvenile humpback whale entrapped in fishing ropes and buoys off the coast of Sydney late on Sunday. Police dispatched a search helicopter to waters near Bondi Beach after members of the public reported a whale in distress, guiding marine police to the animal. “The whale appeared to have fish netting wrapped around it with a couple of floating buoys," Police Superintendent Brad Monk told media on Monday. “Several watercraft were around the whale at the time. The whale appeared in distress."

Humpback whales migrate north from the cold Antarctic along Australia’s east coast to subtropical waters from June to about November, where they mate and give birth.

The whale, believed to be as young as one year old, was last seen heading further into deep water, Monk said.

“The whale was actually quite accommodating," he said. “It actually was able to slow down to allow the police to do what they needed to do to help it. It was like it almost knew."

Last month, a nearly 13 feet long baby Minke whale was rescued after hours of operations in London’s Thames river but later swam away as the authorities tried moving it to a safer location. In one of the video footages of the whale after the rescue, the Minke was seen thrashing in the waters as rescue teams attempted to move it to a purpose-built inflatable dinghy. The authorities informed that the whale swam away while being moved to deep waters. The rescued young whale was still showing concerning behaviour and still had a lot of injuries.

