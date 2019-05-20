Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll Results

All India Figures

Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results

»
1-min read

Australian Politician Who Got Egged for Islamophobic Comments Post Christchurch Loses Seat in Elections

Sen. Fraser Anning became viral after his anti-Muslim comments following the Chrischurch shooting in New Zealand. He was eventually egged by a teenager while he was interacting with journalists.

News18.com

Updated:May 20, 2019, 3:01 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Australian Politician Who Got Egged for Islamophobic Comments Post Christchurch Loses Seat in Elections
In this image made from video, a teenager breaks an egg on the head of Senator Fraser Anning while he holds a press conference, Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Melbourne, New Zealand. Following the mass shootings on Friday, Anning came under sharp criticism over tweets including one that said: “Does anyone still dispute the link between Muslim immigration and violence?” (AP Photo)
Loading...
Remember Fraser Anning, the Australian politician who was egged on the head by a teenager for his Islamophobic comments following the Christ church attack in New Zealand? He just lost his seat in the Parliament.

As per preliminary election results, right-wing Sen. Fraser Anning of Queensland was voted out of office following intense backlash after his Islamophobic comments, Sydney Morning Herald reported. Soon after a white supremacist attack on mosques in Christchurch in March, Sen. Anning spoke to media representatives where he blames Muslims for the attack.

However, he went even more viral after a teenager protesting the lawmaker's comments egged him on live TV. The boy, in turn, was hailed as as the 'Eggboy' on the Internet. Here's a video of the incident.



Anning was widely condemned for his first speech to the Senate in August advocating reviving a white-only immigration policy and using the term "final solution" in calling for a vote on which migrants to admit into the country. Critics accused him of making a veiled reference to the Nazi extermination of Jews.

He had previously replaced One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts. However, he soon left the party and created his own, the Conservative National Party in order to contest the elections in 2019. However, it seems that Anning is set to lose his seat in the Senate.

And some netizens were definitely happy.



Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram