Australian Politician Who Got Egged for Islamophobic Comments Post Christchurch Loses Seat in Elections
Sen. Fraser Anning became viral after his anti-Muslim comments following the Chrischurch shooting in New Zealand. He was eventually egged by a teenager while he was interacting with journalists.
In this image made from video, a teenager breaks an egg on the head of Senator Fraser Anning while he holds a press conference, Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Melbourne, New Zealand. Following the mass shootings on Friday, Anning came under sharp criticism over tweets including one that said: “Does anyone still dispute the link between Muslim immigration and violence?” (AP Photo)
Remember Fraser Anning, the Australian politician who was egged on the head by a teenager for his Islamophobic comments following the Christ church attack in New Zealand? He just lost his seat in the Parliament.
As per preliminary election results, right-wing Sen. Fraser Anning of Queensland was voted out of office following intense backlash after his Islamophobic comments, Sydney Morning Herald reported. Soon after a white supremacist attack on mosques in Christchurch in March, Sen. Anning spoke to media representatives where he blames Muslims for the attack.
However, he went even more viral after a teenager protesting the lawmaker's comments egged him on live TV. The boy, in turn, was hailed as as the 'Eggboy' on the Internet. Here's a video of the incident.
Anning was widely condemned for his first speech to the Senate in August advocating reviving a white-only immigration policy and using the term "final solution" in calling for a vote on which migrants to admit into the country. Critics accused him of making a veiled reference to the Nazi extermination of Jews.
He had previously replaced One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts. However, he soon left the party and created his own, the Conservative National Party in order to contest the elections in 2019. However, it seems that Anning is set to lose his seat in the Senate.
And some netizens were definitely happy.
And some netizens were definitely happy.
Antony Green with some 🔥 on Fraser Anning: "He goes back to where he came from because he won't come back to the Parliament."— Lane Sainty (@lanesainty) May 18, 2019
Fraser Anning has egg on his face for the second time this year #ausvotes— Jenny Noyes (@jennynoise) May 18, 2019
