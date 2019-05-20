Australian Politician Who Got Egged for Islamophobic Comments Post Christchurch Loses Seat in Elections

Someone has just slapped an egg on the back of Australian Senator Fraser Anning's head, who immediately turned around and punched him in the face. @politicsabc @abcnews pic.twitter.com/HkDZe2rn0X — Henry Belot (@Henry_Belot) March 16, 2019

Antony Green with some 🔥 on Fraser Anning: "He goes back to where he came from because he won't come back to the Parliament." — Lane Sainty (@lanesainty) May 18, 2019

Fraser Anning has egg on his face for the second time this year #ausvotes — Jenny Noyes (@jennynoise) May 18, 2019

Remember Fraser Anning, the Australian politician who was egged on the head by a teenager for his Islamophobic comments following the Christ church attack in New Zealand? He just lost his seat in the Parliament.As per preliminary election results, right-wing Sen. Fraser Anning of Queensland was voted out of office following intense backlash after his Islamophobic comments, Sydney Morning Herald reported. Soon after a white supremacist attack on mosques in Christchurch in March, Sen. Anning spoke to media representatives where he blames Muslims for the attack.However, he went even more viral after a teenager protesting the lawmaker's comments egged him on live TV. The boy, in turn, was hailed as as the 'Eggboy' on the Internet. Here's a video of the incident.Anning was widely condemned for his first speech to the Senate in August advocating reviving a white-only immigration policy and using the term "final solution" in calling for a vote on which migrants to admit into the country. Critics accused him of making a veiled reference to the Nazi extermination of Jews.He had previously replaced One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts. However, he soon left the party and created his own, the Conservative National Party in order to contest the elections in 2019. However, it seems that Anning is set to lose his seat in the Senate.And some netizens were definitely happy.