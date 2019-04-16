SPONSORED BY
'Ni Hao': Australian Prime Minister Faces Flak for Greeting Korean Woman in Chinese

Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, who has accused the Labor Party of being racist, received flak on Twitter after he greeted a Korean woman in Chinese.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:April 16, 2019, 1:34 PM IST
'Ni Hao': Australian Prime Minister Faces Flak for Greeting Korean Woman in Chinese
Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, who has accused the Labor Party of being racist, received flak on Twitter after he greeted a Korean woman in Chinese.
India isn't the only country which is voting this year: Australia too is soon going to polls on May 18th, a day before India's polling-phase ends.

Just like in India, politicians in Australia are also campaigning extensively to garner votes. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who is running for re-election, went with campaigning at the ground level recently and met voters in person.

Similar to India, accusations and political mud-slinging is on full swing. Recently, Morrison accused the Opposition party (the Labor Party) of being racist.

Morrison, who was in western Sydney for the third day of his election campaign, took the opportunity to accuse his opponents of racism. But ironically, Morrison himself fell for the trap.

While greeting voters, Morrison extended his hand to a woman of Asian descent, and said, 'Ni hao' or Hello, in Mandarin, Chinese. The woman responded immediately, with, 'No, no. I'm Korean.'

To make matters worse, this exchanged occurred moments after he visited a Korean restaurant in Strathfield as part of his election campaign.

This entire exchange was caught on camera, and it did not go down well on Twitter.




Australian Netizens were not pleased by this gaffe.

























Will the faux-pas affect Morrison's performance in the Elections? Australia goes to polls on May 18th.
