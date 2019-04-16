'Ni Hao': Australian Prime Minister Faces Flak for Greeting Korean Woman in Chinese

.@ScottMorrisonMP has had his first street walk of his campaign in the inner west Sydney suburb of Strathfield, greeting locals and visiting a restaurant.@annelisenews: There was a bit of confusion about what kind of restaurant he was in.



MORE: https://t.co/ykweMevBOK #auspol pic.twitter.com/BZcxWBTVuz — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) April 13, 2019

Strathfield has a high population of Koreans.



Almost every business is Korean.



To assume they are Chinese is racist and quite stupid - if he’d had the first idea about the place… — Richard Werkhoven (@rwerkh) April 13, 2019

Ah the perils of the campaign street walk. Scott Morrison says “ni hao” to an Asian voter in Strathfield plaza, she responds: “I’m Korean.” #ausvotes — Michael Koziol (@michaelkoziol) April 13, 2019

gonna start accosting white guys in the street with a big ole guten tag til they learn their lesson https://t.co/sPRWRwQceD — Alex Lee (@alex_c_lee) April 13, 2019

I’m really happy and proud #Strathfield is making headlines, not for crime, but for showing Morrison looking like an idiot. #ausvotes #auspol — She Who Must Not Be Named (@claremaree) April 13, 2019

My first policy if elected will be mandatory “Which kind of Asian are they?” training for Scott Morrison. https://t.co/LfpOZYOScy — michael hing (@hingers) April 13, 2019

I constantly think about this whenever I see stuff like this happen. It’s like me walking up to a random white person in Sydney and just being like “BONJOUR!”



Absolute madness from the PM — michael hing (@hingers) April 13, 2019

Nothing like our current Prime Minister greeting a Korean Australian by speaking Chinese. https://t.co/RVzNiEsQFi — Sarah drinks tea. (@generic1stname) April 13, 2019

SCOTT MORRISON SAYING ‘NI HAO’ IN STRATHFIELD TO A KOREAN WOMAN I CANNOTTTTTT



You KNOW he is just one of those people considers Honey Chicken to be an ‘exotic dish’ — 다니엘 🏳️‍🌈💚 (@hecatastrophic) April 13, 2019