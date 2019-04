'Ni Hao': Australian Prime Minister Faces Flak for Greeting Korean Woman in Chinese

.@ScottMorrisonMP has had his first street walk of his campaign in the inner west Sydney suburb of Strathfield, greeting locals and visiting a restaurant.@annelisenews: There was a bit of confusion about what kind of restaurant he was in.



Strathfield has a high population of Koreans.



Almost every business is Korean.



To assume they are Chinese is racist and quite stupid - if he’d had the first idea about the place… — Richard Werkhoven (@rwerkh) April 13, 2019

Ah the perils of the campaign street walk. Scott Morrison says “ni hao” to an Asian voter in Strathfield plaza, she responds: “I’m Korean.” #ausvotes — Michael Koziol (@michaelkoziol) April 13, 2019

gonna start accosting white guys in the street with a big ole guten tag til they learn their lesson https://t.co/sPRWRwQceD — Alex Lee (@alex_c_lee) April 13, 2019

I’m really happy and proud #Strathfield is making headlines, not for crime, but for showing Morrison looking like an idiot. #ausvotes #auspol — She Who Must Not Be Named (@claremaree) April 13, 2019

My first policy if elected will be mandatory “Which kind of Asian are they?” training for Scott Morrison. https://t.co/LfpOZYOScy — michael hing (@hingers) April 13, 2019

I constantly think about this whenever I see stuff like this happen. It’s like me walking up to a random white person in Sydney and just being like “BONJOUR!”



Absolute madness from the PM — michael hing (@hingers) April 13, 2019

Nothing like our current Prime Minister greeting a Korean Australian by speaking Chinese. https://t.co/RVzNiEsQFi — Sarah drinks tea. (@generic1stname) April 13, 2019

SCOTT MORRISON SAYING ‘NI HAO’ IN STRATHFIELD TO A KOREAN WOMAN I CANNOTTTTTT



You KNOW he is just one of those people considers Honey Chicken to be an ‘exotic dish’ — 다니엘 🏳️‍🌈💚 (@hecatastrophic) April 13, 2019

India isn't the only country which is voting this year: Australia too is soon going to polls on May 18th, a day before India's polling-phase ends.Just like in India, politicians in Australia are also campaigning extensively to garner votes. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who is running for re-election, went with campaigning at the ground level recently and met voters in person.Similar to India, accusations and political mud-slinging is on full swing. Recently, Morrison accused the Opposition party (the Labor Party) of being racist. Morrison, who was in western Sydney for the third day of his election campaign, took the opportunity to accuse his opponents of racism. But ironically, Morrison himself fell for the trap.While greeting voters, Morrison extended his hand to a woman of Asian descent, and said, 'Ni hao' or Hello, in Mandarin, Chinese. The woman responded immediately, with, 'No, no. I'm Korean.'To make matters worse, this exchanged occurred moments after he visited a Korean restaurant in Strathfield as part of his election campaign.This entire exchange was caught on camera, and it did not go down well on Twitter.Australian Netizens were not pleased by this gaffe.Will the faux-pas affect Morrison's performance in the Elections? Australia goes to polls on May 18th.