Australian Residents Knit Mittens for Koala Bears to Safeguard Them from Devastating Bushfire

Australia is reeling under a forest fire which has already burned more than 2.5 million acres of the country’s east coast, and wreaked havoc to the wildlife.

Fire conditions classified as "severe" or higher have affected normal life, with some states facing a ‘catastrophic’ level of danger.

Amidst such a deadly environment, mankind is trying its best to save lives around them. A few days back, a defenceless koala bear caught in the fire was rescued by a woman, who took her shirt off and shielded the animal.

Like her, many local people came forward to save the large number of marsupials from the devastating fire. In order to ensure that all these rescued koalas get a homely atmosphere, residents made little mittens and pouches for the animals.

Unilad reported that hospitals were filled with injured or dehydrated animals and with this influx, there is a struggle to keep up with the demand for supplies. The residents stepped into the situation and did their best to save the little beings.

The Rescue Collective, a non-profit group, helping rescuers and hospitals with the supplies that they are collecting from the public, the report stated.

Speaking to ABC radio, Nicole Blums, an organiser to the operation said, locals have flooded in with necessary supplies like mittens and pouches.

“We have had people knitting koala mittens for burnt pads and sewing pouches for marsupials. People are so passionate to help the animals, they want to save our national emblems and they want to do whatever they can to help,” Blums said.

"More than $75,000 has gone out to koala hospitals in the state so far," Blums added.

He further revealed that more than 1,000 people have pooled in to help where they can.

Earlier this week, a heartbreaking video surfaced where a badly burnt koala named Kate was being fed water by a man in Bellangry State Forrest.

The animal had received severe burns in the bushfires and arrived at the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital completely dehydrated.

