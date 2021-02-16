Australian Residents Plant Tree in Pothole to Get Local Council's Attention, Win Praises

Getting a problem fixed by the authorities can be pretty tiring, considering the amount of effort it takes to get local bodies’ attention. While being loud and determined can be effective, sometimes taking an innovative approach can speak far louder than your words.

A thought-provoking message can work wonders and do the trick. Such example was set by the residents of Australian housing society who came up with a unique approach to get their council’s attention.

Residents from a suburb in Melbourne decided to plant a tree in a pothole in an attempt to draw the attention of the local council’s attention to the problem.

People living in Diamond Creek in Melbourne have been facing a lot of problems because of an uncovered pothole in the middle of a road. Locals claim that it has damaged multiple vehicles and poses a risk for children as well. Despite their troubles, the local council failed to take any steps to fix it.

The residents of the area, fed up with the local council’s inaction, decided to take the matter into their own hands and planted a tree in the pothole to send a message to the council.

The picture of the tree has been shared on Twitter where the people are applauding the unique idea. ‘No one will fix it properly. Someone did spray paint a ring around it. Last night one of the locals had had enough. Brilliant!’ read the caption.

@RossAndRussel In Diamond Creek, we have a massive pothole on the only crossing on the road at the railway line to get to the other side of the rails.No one will fix it properly. Someone did spray paint a ring around it. Last night one of the locals had had enough.Brilliant! pic.twitter.com/gl14jJZtUM— John James (@johnnysnotwit) February 14, 2021

The picture was also shared on Facebook where the members of Diamond Creek community stated that the hole was in the middle of the train line crossing at the society.

The image was also shared by the Facebook page of Channel 9.

A netizen praised the genius idea, suggesting cementing in some curbing and a park bench, just for good measure. Another resident of the society wrote that the picture was from his area, adding that the "local council says it’s a VicRoads issue, VicRoads says it’s Metro Trains issue, Metro says it’s not..."