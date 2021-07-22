Australian Teen Who Auctioned Unique 'Puffy' Dorito Chip on eBay Gets Rs 11 Lakh Bid

“Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder.” What Plato said centuries ago has become the motto for most collectors who shed huge chunks of money to own something rare or unique. In a recent event, one such unique item was put up for auction on eBay at AUD 0.99 and is now worth AUD 20,000. And that item is a Dorito chip! You heard that right.

Rylee Stuart, a 13-year-old Australian girl from the Gold Coast, was enjoying her AUD 3 worth Dorito bag when she came across a unique Dorito chip that was puffed from all sides. A dilemma developed for Rylee if she should eat it or save it, and it looks like she made the right decision.

She posted a video of the chip, revealing all the puffed sides, on TikTok. The video hit more than 2.9 million views. On suggestions from her followers, she also listed the unusual Dorito chip for an auction on eBay and started it with $0.99. The listed item was titled “Puffy Dorito One of a Kind,” and in the description, it read, “a brand-new, unused, unopened, undamaged item.”

It took the bid less than half an hour to reach AUD10 from AUD 0.99. Things did not go as crazy yet. The crazy became a landslide when an hour later, the bid exponentially rose from $10 to $10,000. The rise forced Rylee to scream as soon as she saw the bid at $10,000, according to an interview with 9News.

In the interview, she said, “I was about to eat it, but something just stopped me, and I thought I’ll save it for later. When I saw $10,000 on the listing, I screamed. Dad says that it’s his chop since he bought the packet, but I was the one to open it, eat it, and find it, so I think the chop is mine.”

The puffed Dorito chip is currently listed at AUD 20,300, which in Indian currency amounts to Rs 11 lakhs. The auction will be up for a few more days, and it is exciting to see how high it can go beyond $20,300. A month ago, a chicken nugget shaped like the character of the popular game ‘Among Us’ was auctioned and sold for $136,050 on the digital market. So let’s see how many dollars this special Dorito chip is worth.

