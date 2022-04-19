Australian TikToker Attacked with Acid During Livestream Outside Restaurant

An Australian woman was injured in an acid attack when she was standing on the street outside the Old Town Hong Kong restaurant in Chinatown. Jenny Elhassan was out with her sister when she was attacked. Sharing her side of the story, the TikTok star revealed that she was asked an ominous question shortly before she was attacked with acid. LAD Bible reported that Elhassan was live-streaming the whole ordeal and her followers watched in horror as scenes unfolded. In the video, Elhassan shared how before the attack she was getting weird messages, during her livestream, from a TikTok user.

She said that the TikTok user was constantly asking her about her location. “They were persistent to know where I was,” she said. Elhassan also mentioned that the user urged her to take off her sunglasses as she was sitting indoors. “Now that this has unfolded I am understanding the whole situation,” Elhassan said.

When the TikToker stepped out of the restaurant, three masked men hopped out of a black SUV and confronted her, while one of them threw corrosive liquid onto her face. The social media influencer was live when the incident happened, and she described feeling a searing and burning sensation on her neck and face. Her followers watched in horror as she rushed to get help. Luckily, Elhassan said that she was wearing sunglasses, or else she could have lost her vision.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Andrew Bibby shared that when the paramedics arrived, the TikToker was “very distressed and appeared to be struggling to breathe.” Her face was quite swollen, and the chemical substance was also impacting her vision.

Detective Acting Inspector Sean West called the acid attack “'completely unacceptable” adding that an investigation is underway into why Elhassan was targeted. “We are aware of a video that's being circulated, and that's one of many lines of inquiry,” he said.

