Australian Town Raises Funds to Replace 10-Year-Old Boy's Lost Bicycle

There’s no dearth of generosity in this world. Proving this are the residents of Sarina town in Central Queensland, Australia, who helped bring a smile to a little boy's face with just a small act of kindness.

A 10-year-old boy’s bicycle got stolen from his driveway, a few days ahead of his birthday. Locklin Worth parked his bike in a secluded spot as he had lost his bike's lock. It was there on the first day but vanished on the next day, leaving him heartbroken and angry. Teary-eyed Locklin went to his mother Kim Chapman to tell her about the missing bike. She felt sad to know of her son’s distress after learning of his tragic loss.

However, the local community of his hometown refused to let Locklin suffer. The people of the Australian town joined hands and decided to surprise Locklin by getting him a replacement for his lost bike. A fundraiser was established and they chipped in to raise enough money to buy him a new one on Locklin’s 10th birthday. The boy was overjoyed on receiving the gift of a bike from the residents of the coastal locality on his birthday.

"I feel very loved that they would help me get a bike when I'm just a stranger. The community was very thoughtful doing that for me," Locklin told ABC News.

The society's heartwarming gesture towards Locklin restored Kim Chapman’s faith in humanity. She was in complete awe to learn what the residents did for her boy.

“It’s good; it’s shown my child there are good people out there; not only bad people that steal from children. It’s terrific that so many people got together and do this for a child,” she was quoted by ABC News as saying.