Australian Travel Bloggers Held in Iran Since July for Taking 'Illegal' Photos with Drone

An Australian couple and travel bloggers have been recently detained in Iran for illegally documenting their trip to the country using a drone.

In a CNN report, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFAT), Australia confirmed the identities of the duo, Mark Firkin and Jolie King, who have been detained in Iran since July.

According to their YouTube channel, The Way Overland, the couple had planned a trip from Australia to England via central Asia.

On Instagram their last post was seen during late June when the couple had posted a picture of their Troopcarrier car in Kyrgyztan. YouTube saw their last video on June 18, when they were seen journeying on the Karakoram Highway in Pakistan.

The couple has over 21,000 subscribers on their YouTube channel and nearly 21,000 followers on their Instagram page, T.W.O - The Way Overland.

CNN has reported that DFAT is providing consular assistance to the couple's families as they hope to see the pair "safely home as soon as possible."

The incident takes place amidst growing tension between Iran and United States while Australia is an ally of US.

