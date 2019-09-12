Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Australian Travel Bloggers Held in Iran Since July for Taking 'Illegal' Photos with Drone

According to their YouTube channel, the couple had planned a trip from Australia to England via central Asia and had previously used drones for various travel shots.

News18.com

Updated:September 12, 2019, 2:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Australian Travel Bloggers Held in Iran Since July for Taking 'Illegal' Photos with Drone
Jolie and Mark posing in front of a volcano. (Instagram/ @thewayoverland )
Loading...

An Australian couple and travel bloggers have been recently detained in Iran for illegally documenting their trip to the country using a drone.

In a CNN report, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFAT), Australia confirmed the identities of the duo, Mark Firkin and Jolie King, who have been detained in Iran since July.

According to their YouTube channel, The Way Overland, the couple had planned a trip from Australia to England via central Asia.

On Instagram their last post was seen during late June when the couple had posted a picture of their Troopcarrier car in Kyrgyztan. YouTube saw their last video on June 18, when they were seen journeying on the Karakoram Highway in Pakistan.

View this post on Instagram

New episode now live on YouTube! Check it out through the link on our profile! 👍🏼🚐🇵🇰 . This was our first camp spot in Kyrgyzstan. Apart from the massive landscape, countless horses, and a few screaming marmots we felt pretty isolated. . The warm hospitality we received in Pakistan continued to deliver though. A local Shepard, (who spoke zero English) rode up on his horse, got off, then offered his horse to go for a ride. Jolie went for a spin then with nothing but a smile and a wave he rode off down the valley with two of his mates who had also arrived. . . . . . . . . . . . #kyrgyzstan #overland #vanlife #roadtrip #expedition #vlog #troopy #4wd #landcruiser #youtube #toyota #troopcarrier #cnntravel #mountain #bbctravel #4x4 #travellingthroughtheworld #projectvanlife #horse #overlandjournal #hdj78r #camperlifestyle #expeditionportal #iamtb #naryn #nature #naturekyrgyzstan #kyrgznature #discoverkyrgyzstan #narynregion

A post shared by T.W.O - The Way Overland (@thewayoverland) on

The couple has over 21,000 subscribers on their YouTube channel and nearly 21,000 followers on their Instagram page, T.W.O - The Way Overland.

CNN has reported that DFAT is providing consular assistance to the couple's families as they hope to see the pair "safely home as soon as possible."

The incident takes place amidst growing tension between Iran and United States while Australia is an ally of US.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram