English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Australian With 'Kundigraber' Surname Gets Friendly Advice from Kerala Man
There are over 7 billion people living on the blue planet but if your surname is 'Kundigraber', you're bound to get noticed by giggling Keralites in India.
Photos tweeted by @just1doctorwala / Twitter
Loading...
There are over 7 billion people living on the blue planet but if your surname is 'Kundigraber', you're bound to get noticed by giggling Keralites in India.
"Phat Ho"
"Willie Stroker"
"Ben Dover"
"Tiny Kox"
These and many more people across the world are cursed (or blessed?) with punny names that come with not-so-subtle sexual innuendoes attached to them. Unfortunately, many of these names simply mean something else in the local language depending on the geographical location.
Type "Most Unfortunate Name Ever" on Reddit and you'll know what we are talking about.
Even companies have no respite from online mockery.
So when Girish Ramdas, a Kerala resident, came across a Linkedin profile with the username - Oliver Kundigraber, he had friendly advice for him.
Not only did Ramdas inform him what his surname 'Kundigraber' actually meant in Kerala and how he has unwittingly become fodder for memes in the state but also offered him a new username suggestion to put an end to the misery probably unknown to him.
This is what he wrote:
"Hi, Oliver, please update your last name as you have become a huge what's app sensation in South India where almost 100m people now are trolling your last name. Kundigrabber in the local language here means someone who grabs other people's asses!! I suggest you change it to Olive. K - this is just a suggestion from a concerned netizen. Cheers! Girish"
Funnily enough, "Kundi" itself has different meanings if you move from South to North in India. In Malayalam (Tamil and Kannada) it means 'butt'. In Marathi it means 'storage pot' but in Hindi, it translates to 'door latch'.
And no, Ramdas wasn't kidding about those 'Kundigraber' memes.
As for Oliver Kundigraber, who is an Australian citizen, has become a butt of jokes on Reddit India.
"Phat Ho"
"Willie Stroker"
"Ben Dover"
"Tiny Kox"
These and many more people across the world are cursed (or blessed?) with punny names that come with not-so-subtle sexual innuendoes attached to them. Unfortunately, many of these names simply mean something else in the local language depending on the geographical location.
Type "Most Unfortunate Name Ever" on Reddit and you'll know what we are talking about.
Even companies have no respite from online mockery.
Niki Lauda has founded a new airline, and you'd think the name would be the funniest part of it.
But then you read the company tagline... pic.twitter.com/QP2hz1qKbz
— Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) March 20, 2018
So when Girish Ramdas, a Kerala resident, came across a Linkedin profile with the username - Oliver Kundigraber, he had friendly advice for him.
Not only did Ramdas inform him what his surname 'Kundigraber' actually meant in Kerala and how he has unwittingly become fodder for memes in the state but also offered him a new username suggestion to put an end to the misery probably unknown to him.
This is what he wrote:
"Hi, Oliver, please update your last name as you have become a huge what's app sensation in South India where almost 100m people now are trolling your last name. Kundigrabber in the local language here means someone who grabs other people's asses!! I suggest you change it to Olive. K - this is just a suggestion from a concerned netizen. Cheers! Girish"
Only in Kerala pic.twitter.com/wy5zJUilBv
— Dr. Jonathan 💊💉🇮🇳 (@just1doctorwala) February 19, 2019
Funnily enough, "Kundi" itself has different meanings if you move from South to North in India. In Malayalam (Tamil and Kannada) it means 'butt'. In Marathi it means 'storage pot' but in Hindi, it translates to 'door latch'.
And no, Ramdas wasn't kidding about those 'Kundigraber' memes.
As for Oliver Kundigraber, who is an Australian citizen, has become a butt of jokes on Reddit India.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Youth Participate In Army Recruitment Drive In Kashmir's Uri
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
IAF Jets Collide Mid-air During Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Youth Participate In Army Recruitment Drive In Kashmir's Uri
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 IAF Jets Collide Mid-air During Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Mi 9 With Snapdragon 855, Triple-Cameras, And Upto 12GB RAM Announced
- Milan Talkies Trailer: Tigmanshu Dhulia Returns to Hinterland, Takes Ali Fazal Along
- Is the Indian Government Set to Regulate Artificial Intelligence And Its Ethics?
- Malaika Arora Opens Up on Divorce from Arbaaz Khan: We were Making Each Other Extremely Unhappy
- Ford Endeavour Available With Discounts Upto Rs 1 Lakh, 2019 Facelift Model Launch Soon
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results