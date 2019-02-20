LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Australian With 'Kundigraber' Surname Gets Friendly Advice from Kerala Man

There are over 7 billion people living on the blue planet but if your surname is 'Kundigraber', you're bound to get noticed by giggling Keralites in India.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:February 20, 2019, 4:21 PM IST
Australian With 'Kundigraber' Surname Gets Friendly Advice from Kerala Man
Photos tweeted by @just1doctorwala / Twitter
There are over 7 billion people living on the blue planet but if your surname is 'Kundigraber', you're bound to get noticed by giggling Keralites in India.

"Phat Ho"
"Willie Stroker"
"Ben Dover"
"Tiny Kox"

These and many more people across the world are cursed (or blessed?) with punny names that come with not-so-subtle sexual innuendoes attached to them. Unfortunately, many of these names simply mean something else in the local language depending on the geographical location.

Type "Most Unfortunate Name Ever" on Reddit and you'll know what we are talking about.

Even companies have no respite from online mockery.


So when Girish Ramdas, a Kerala resident, came across a Linkedin profile with the username - Oliver Kundigraber, he had friendly advice for him.

oliver

Not only did Ramdas inform him what his surname 'Kundigraber' actually meant in Kerala and how he has unwittingly become fodder for memes in the state but also offered him a new username suggestion to put an end to the misery probably unknown to him.

This is what he wrote:

"Hi, Oliver, please update your last name as you have become a huge what's app sensation in South India where almost 100m people now are trolling your last name. Kundigrabber in the local language here means someone who grabs other people's asses!! I suggest you change it to Olive. K - this is just a suggestion from a concerned netizen. Cheers! Girish"



Funnily enough, "Kundi" itself has different meanings if you move from South to North in India. In Malayalam (Tamil and Kannada) it means 'butt'. In Marathi it means 'storage pot' but in Hindi, it translates to 'door latch'.

And no, Ramdas wasn't kidding about those 'Kundigraber' memes.

meme

As for Oliver Kundigraber, who is an Australian citizen, has become a butt of jokes on Reddit India.

reddit 1

reddit 2
