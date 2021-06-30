Ellidy Vlug, partner of late Australian snowboard legend Alex Pullin has shared that she is expecting their child. This news comes after Vlug made sure that she retrieved the sperm of her late boyfriend soon after he passed away. The soon to be mom took to Instagram for sharing the joyous moment with her virtual family. On Instagram, she shared snaps in which she is seen wearing a white outfit. In all the photos that she has shared, Vlug has held her baby bump with a lot of love. The photos have been clicked in an open garden area where the sunlight has ensured a perfect backdrop. She teamed up one of her posts with a heartbreaking caption that read, “When you do a pregnancy shoot with your dog instead of your person. All of the feels”. Her virtual family came out in her support in the comments section. Many people expressed their love for her while others mentioned how happy this news made them.

The Australian snowboard legend had passed away in July 2020 after he became unresponsive post drowning while spearfishing on the Gold Coast. At the time of his death, he was only 32 years old. The elated mother-to-be has also revealed that her delivery is due in October. In another post, she mentioned that she and her late partner had been planning a baby for quite some time and now that it has happened she feels extremely blessed. She also went on to write that she has never been more excited or certain for anything in her life more than this. A part of her post read, “Your Dad and I have been dreaming of you for years little one. With a heart-wrenching plot twist in the middle, I am honoured to finally welcome a piece of the phenomenon that is Chumpy back into this world!”

In a report published in 7 News, Vlug spoke about how she had ended up going for sperm retrieval. She mentioned that legislation in Queensland permits a person to retrieve sperm from a dead person’s body until 36 hours.

