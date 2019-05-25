English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Australian Woman Carries Cardboard Cut-out of Deceased Husband on Trip Around the World
58-year-old Michelle Bourke is travelling the world with a cardboard cutout of her late husband, honouring the promise she had made him on making the trip together.
Photo by Michelle Bourke / Facebook.
58-year-old Michelle Bourke is travelling the world with a cardboard cutout of her late husband, honouring the promise she had made him on making the trip together.
According to Independent, Bourke ordered a life-size image of her now-deceased husband Paul Bourke, based on a photograph from their wedding day nearly three decades back, following his death from Cancer in 2016. He was 61.
Turns out cardboard Paul has already visited New York, Thailand, the Eiffel Tower, Buckingham Palace, and Stonehenge and can be folded up and made to fit inside Michelle's bag.
Speaking to Independent, Michelle revealed that she came up with an idea following a conversation with her husband shortly before his death where he had asked her what she would do following his death.
Twelve months after her husband died, Michelle took cardboard Paul on a tour from LA to Las Vegas and San Francisco. She went on to visit Houston and later visited Paris, London, Edinburgh, Wales, Dublin and Somerset as well. Michelle and her cardboard companion even visited Singapore on their way back to Australia.
Michelle has two children with Paul and is the stepmom to his two sons from a previous marriage. They first became friends at work, while both were married, and later developed stronger bonds for each other, after both their marriages fell apart.
Paul was diagnosed with melanoma, a type of skin cancer in 2008, and even though he went into remission, in 2010 he developed a non-Hodgkins lymphoma. While he was treated with radiotherapy, he got diagnosed with melanoma again in 2014 and sadly, passed away in 2016.
As for her next leg of the journey, Michelle is planning to use another cutout of Paul aged in his 50s, since the original has endured quite some wear and tear.
