Australian Woman Dances to Haryanvi Music With Desi Husband in Viral Video

Music often holds a special place in uniting people and it was recently proved by an Australian woman as she grooved to the tunes of Haryanvi music with her Indian husband. The video, shared on Instagram by loveleenvats, has struck a chord with netizens who loved the couple’s performance. Take a look at the heartwarming video here.

The adorable video showed the woman clad in a peach salwar suit is seen holding her husband’s hand and grooving to the tunes of “World Famous Haryanvi”. The duo’s energetic performance is delightful to watch. “World Famous Haryanvi” is heard in the background.

Netizens loved the couple’s performance and showered praises on them. An Instagram user wrote: “Mast jodi h bhai thari” which translates to “Brother, both of you make an amazing pair!”, while a second user wrote, “Very nice both of you”, replete with a few heart emojis. A third user said, “Love you bhaiya ji and bhabhi ji.” A person said, “Super cool act. Loved the video.”

“You guys have nailed it,” read one of the comments

Take a look at the post here.

The couple’s Instagram account is full of fun videos. A while back, the two shared a clip in which they are playing pranks on each other.

In the video, Loveleen Vats (the husband) puts a bundle of hay on Courtney’s (wife) head and helps her to walk. Netizens have flooded the comment sections with appreciative comments about the happy pair. One user said, “Cute couple” while a second user said,“May god bless you both.”

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here