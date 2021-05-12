Australian Woman Develops Irish Accent After Undergoing Tonsils Surgery

An Australian woman was left confused when she developed an Irish accent after undergoing tonsils removal surgery. Gie Mcyen shared her experience through videos she uploaded two days after the operation only to discover that her Australian accent was gone. In the caption, she describes how she woke up with an Irish accent the day before and thought she would wake up from “this weird dream.” Over the course of the next two weeks, she researched and documented the phenomenon which showed her Irish accent getting stronger while her Aussie accent is gone. According to Daily Mail, Mcyen was informed by doctors that she had delevoped Foreign Accent Syndrome, a condition caused by brain injury with only 100 cases reported since it was discovered in 1907. McYen claims her specialist told her to “sit tight” and “let the body heal but she is “completely freaked out.”

Mcyen, who claimed she had never been to Ireland, shared in another video that on day two she had her Aussie accent back, and while on phone with a friend to confirm, after a few minutes, it was back to Irish accent again.

As days progressed, her natural accent seemed to be lost as on day three, she claimed there were “no traces” of her natural accent as there were “no traces of Aussie twangs anymore” and she has gone “full Irish.”

However, on the ninth day of her accent transformation, she claimed to be ‘grieving’ for her usual accent as “the last two days were not pretty.” In the latest videos, she admitted she needed medical help and talked about the struggles of finding the right person to help her “get back to her old self.” Now, she has found a neurologist, she claims, specialising in stroke rehabilitation, who she would meet to diagnose the problem.

There have been multiple comments on her videos accusing her of making up the condition but she rejected the allegations saying she hopes other people learn from her journey.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here