Finding a python in your bathroom two days in a row is nothing short of a nightmare. An Australian woman received such slithering surprises that she had to call snake catchers twice to capture two pythons from her bathroom - two days in a row.

Nicole Errey from Cairns says that she came home from work on Friday and went to her bathroom. There, she saw the snake poking its head out from inside the toilet.

"I came in from work, went in to the bathroom ... my toilet lid was open - I looked and there was this dark thing in the toilet," Ms Errey said, according to Daily Mail.

Ms Errey immediately called Cairns Snake Removals, who later shared a picture of the huge water python on their Facebook page.

The nightmare, however, wasn't over.

The following day, Ms Errey's sister entered the bathroom and found another python there.

"I looked in and went, 'Oh, you got to be kidding me!'" she said, according to Daily Mail.

“What nightmares are made of, 2 nights in a row I have been called to the same Whitfield property for a snake in the toilet. Each time it’s been a Water python,” reads the post.

Twitter has mixed reaction to the snake appearing in the woman’s washroom. While some were sympathetic towards the reptiles and commented that they only wanted water, others were simply left scared.

This isn't the first time that Australian snake removal services have been forced to pull pythons from toilet bowls. In 2018, Cairns Snake Removals said that they get snakes in bathrooms each dry season while sharing images of a python in a bathroom.

So, would you freak out on getting such slithering surprise?

