Australian Woman Fined for Using Phone Will Driving, Except it was 'Ice Cream'

A woman in Australia’s Melbourne was fined $500 (Rs 37,500) for using her ‘cellphone’ behind the wheel, except she was just enjoying her ice cream. The woman, Michelle Course, was pulled by cops in Melbourne after she was allegedly spotted using her mobile while driving in November last year. Michelle tried explaining to the cops and even pulled out the ice cream’s wrapper and receipt that showed it was purchased just six minutes before she was stopped, but nothing worked.

Speaking on 9 Now’s A Current Affair, Michelle said that there was no way she could have been driving the vehicle while holding an ice cream and mobile phone at the same time. Despite showing the evidence, Michelle was ordered to pay $496 but she was not in a mood to take it quietly and challenged the fine in court.

And what followed was a long battle to prove innocence. In between managing her life as a beautician and a mother, Michelle put everything she had into defending her case.

She approached the Victoria Police to enquire about getting access to the dashcam footage from the day of the incident and asked police to look up her phone record to find out if she was using the phone while being on a call or not.

Michelle’s struggles to prove her innocence finally paid off and the police eventually realized their mistake. A few days before the court hearings were slated to begin, Michelle was approached by the police informing her that the charges and fine were being dropped against her.

However, despite the struggle to prove were innocent, Michelle did have anything against the police officer who fined him. She said “There are no hard feelings. He was just trying to do his job and I have a lot of respect for the police force and what they do,"

Michelle added that she was grateful that the system had worked and justice for her had come in time.

