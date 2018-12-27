LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Australian Woman Live Streams Herself Giving Birth on Instagram

The decision to film and post the entire birthing process from contractions to the actual delivery was one that Flood had made a long time ago.

News18.com

Updated:December 27, 2018, 10:43 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Australian Woman Live Streams Herself Giving Birth on Instagram
All images: @houseofhoods_/Instagram
In an effort to break the stigma around the process and health issues childbirth, an Australian woman shared the culmination of her own pregnancy on social media and live-streamed giving birth to her son in Melbourne on Boxing Day, December 26.

Jessica Flood, who has a more than respectable following of 19K followers on Instagram, often uses her handle to highlight mental as well as physical health and body image issues, and had been keeping her account constantly updated throughout her pregnancy, before finally delivering Harrison James Hood yesterday afternoon.





The decision to film and post the entire birthing process from contractions to the actual delivery was one that Flood had made a long time ago.

In a post on Kidspot, a motherhood and childcare blog, she wrote, "I want to do this to fight my the personal battles I've been facing. I've been on and off medication since early 2017 trying to treat my anxiety, I've spent three years hiding away from the world and isolating myself from friends and family. I've spent so long worrying about what people thought. I'm gonna beat this! I'm done living my life in such a way, this affects everyone in my family. So I started an Instagram account to bring awareness to mental health and I made plans to go live in December and film my birth."

That's exactly what she started doing, sharing the experiences she was going through over the course of her pregnancy, right up to the big day itself.





Her most recent posts have been viewed thousands of times in less than a day, with people from all over the world congratulating the mother and her new, healthy baby.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram