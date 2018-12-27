Australian Woman Live Streams Herself Giving Birth on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Woohoo ✌️ another week closer!! Fist pump or shell I say fist “ bump “ . We are down to 17 weeks! This is a run down on what to expect from my LIVE BIRTH . I think that you should all purchase some ear muffs and popcorn for the big day/night 🙊#jessicaslivebirth #birthoninstagram #instabirth #bloggerau