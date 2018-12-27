English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Australian Woman Live Streams Herself Giving Birth on Instagram
The decision to film and post the entire birthing process from contractions to the actual delivery was one that Flood had made a long time ago.
All images: @houseofhoods_/Instagram
In an effort to break the stigma around the process and health issues childbirth, an Australian woman shared the culmination of her own pregnancy on social media and live-streamed giving birth to her son in Melbourne on Boxing Day, December 26.
Jessica Flood, who has a more than respectable following of 19K followers on Instagram, often uses her handle to highlight mental as well as physical health and body image issues, and had been keeping her account constantly updated throughout her pregnancy, before finally delivering Harrison James Hood yesterday afternoon.
The decision to film and post the entire birthing process from contractions to the actual delivery was one that Flood had made a long time ago.
In a post on Kidspot, a motherhood and childcare blog, she wrote, "I want to do this to fight my the personal battles I've been facing. I've been on and off medication since early 2017 trying to treat my anxiety, I've spent three years hiding away from the world and isolating myself from friends and family. I've spent so long worrying about what people thought. I'm gonna beat this! I'm done living my life in such a way, this affects everyone in my family. So I started an Instagram account to bring awareness to mental health and I made plans to go live in December and film my birth."
That's exactly what she started doing, sharing the experiences she was going through over the course of her pregnancy, right up to the big day itself.
Her most recent posts have been viewed thousands of times in less than a day, with people from all over the world congratulating the mother and her new, healthy baby.
View this post on Instagram
Woohoo ✌️ another week closer!! Fist pump or shell I say fist “ bump “ . We are down to 17 weeks! This is a run down on what to expect from my LIVE BIRTH . I think that you should all purchase some ear muffs and popcorn for the big day/night 🙊#jessicaslivebirth #birthoninstagram #instabirth #bloggerau
View this post on Instagram
Harrison James hood arrived 3.30pm . Weighing 3.58kg and 50cm . I have some videos I cannot wait to share with you guys. Unfortunately things turned a little ugly and I ended up with my placenta stuck and having to be rushed to theatre after losing a total of 3 litres of blood. We are fine guys . I’m abit traumatised and emotional but recovering.
