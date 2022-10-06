Australian Woman, Married To Indian Man, Carries Bundle Of Grass; Internet Showers Love

Various international couples have gone viral in recent times on social media. Women from all around the world are dating Indian men due to the cultural richness of the country. A video showing an Australian woman carrying a bundle of grass on her head beside her Indian husband has gone viral on Instagram. The chemistry between them is too cute for the internet to resist.

Posted by Loveleen Vats on Instagram, the reel showed the Australian woman, Courtney, walking along a path in the middle of a farm with her husband Loveleen. He then helps Courtney pick a bundle of grass tied with a piece of cloth which she carries on her head for the rest of the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loveleen Vats (@loveleenvats)



Posted on October 7, the video has collected over 10 lakh views and more than 78 lakh likes. People showered love and good wishes for the couple in the comments.

A user wrote, “I pray to God to give you both all the love and happiness in life.” Another user praised Courtney and wrote – “Man she’s too awesome.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loveleen Vats (@loveleenvats)

Loveleen Vats is popular on Instagram and has over 1.97 lakh followers. Loveleen and Courtney post couple-reels, mostly showing their household shenanigans. Almost all their reels have lakhs of views and people love to see their reels as entertainment.

They even lip sync to funny audios on their reels. One of the reels showed the couple getting into a fun fight as they enacted a dialogue, “I gave her my heart, but she rather needed some brain”. They even have a YouTube channel with more than 6 lakh subscribers.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here