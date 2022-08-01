Australian Woman Marries Waiter She Hired For Divorce Party in Whirlwind Romance

Love can happen in unusual places. For this Australian woman, it happened at her own divorce party. In March 2019, Gabriella Landolfi hosted a grand party to celebrate her divorce, and for the occasion she hired a few topless waiters. The party was hit and the next morning Gabriella woke to a random text from John, one of the waiters. He texted to check if she was alright and the one text led to many.

The duo started seeing each other almost every night and soon moved in together. “‘When I saw Gabbie I thought she was cool, and I wanted to get to know her,” John told Mirror.

They dated for over a year before John planned a dreamy proposal at the top of Rialto tower in Melbourne. “I never expected to get into a relationship with the topless waiter I hired for my divorce party – let alone marry him,” Gabriella said.

The 29-year-old added that she initially thought that he was more into it her looks but she “couldn’t have been more wrong.”

John has a daughter from his previous marriage, and that Gabriella thinks made her see a soft side of him.

It was all perfect before the couple hit a roadblock and Gabriella suffered a miscarriage.

Gabriella, who was previously diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a condition impacting a woman’s fertility, was surprised to learn about her pregnancy. However, the baby was lost two weeks before their wedding in November 2020.

“‘I thought that would be it. I’d always been warned that it would be unlikely I’d have a baby and that if I fell pregnant I would miscarry,” Gabriella said.

But thankfully, Gabriella had her second pregnancy in December 2020. This time, despite all the medical complications, she had a successful delivery and the couple welcomed their first child together.

Keywords: Divorce

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here