Australian Woman Parades Frozen Dead Lamb in Supermarket to Promote Veganism

As lockdown eases and public areas open up, the protests surrounding veganism and against animal cruelty are also on the rise. Recently, a vegan protestor pushed around a dead body of a sheep in a trolley inside a supermarket. The protester reportedly went into a restaurant and splattered fake blood all over the place only a few days ago. Tash Peterson, the protestor, strolled into a KFC restaurant in Melbourne with a white apron, spraying fake blood all over the floor while using a megaphone.

She even released a 15-minute video of the stunt, in which she and other protesters are seen coming into the restaurant with banners. Peterson has conducted another dramatic demonstration inside a store, only a fortnight after the KFC prank. This time, the infamous disrupter pushed things to the next level by placing a dead lamb on a shopping cart and pushing it throughout the store.

Peterson, like her KFC stunt, was clad in a butcher apron smeared with synthetic blood. She went confidently into the store with a megaphone in her hand, passing through the meat aisle with a few other demonstrators. She then threw a dead lamb into a shopping cart in an attempt to scare onlookers.

“This beautiful, innocent baby was found frozen to death on a slave property just outside of Melbourne (meat farm). Every year, 15 million lambs freeze to death in Australia as a result of these concentration camps," Peterson posted a video of her store protest on Facebook and Instagram.

Many Australians respect animal welfare, as seen by the broad outcry to mistreatment in the live export industry. Millions of Australian homes have beloved pets, and less-cruel agricultural goods such as free-range eggs are gaining appeal. At the same time, Australians consume a lot of meat. It is also obvious that, regardless of one’s feelings about farming, it is difficult to ensure that the meat on one’s table was slaughtered in a “humane" fashion.

The popularity of Animals Australia’s “Make it Possible" ad provides audiences with a vision of optimism by showing a farm animal that has broken free from the bonds of confinement. The campaign’s results indicated a decrease in demand for factory-farmed items and an increase in ethical product purchases.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here